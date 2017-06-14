Western Cape’s push for growth and job creation gives SA a boost

With clear economic priorities, set out by the province’s forward-looking economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde, and with a world-class city doing all it can to make itself attractive for investment, under the stewardship of our hard-working executive mayor Patricia De Lille, the Cape is creating an enabling environment for growth and job creation, thereby boosting the confidence of investors who drive growth.

Of course, the challenges that exist at national level should always be factored in. These will have an impact on every province and city, but Cape Town and the Western Cape has shown itself to be capable of being a resilient incubator of growth — attracting investment and creating jobs.

This is precisely the good news we should be proud of and sharing. Indeed, it is part of the recipe of economies that succeed world-wide.

California, for example, has been a key driver of the US economy’s growth, even during the tough economic times over the past decade. Regions like Bavaria in Germany and Victoria in Australia provide the "internal" economic competition that drives investment and growth and helps the national economy overall.

So while the forecast is gloomy for SA, we should be encouraging our pockets of hope and expecting more of them. Because if they succeed, the path out of the recession can be easier and quicker.

That is precisely why we must rise to the occasion during this difficult time and double down on our efforts to grow the economy — because if regional economies like the Western Cape succeed, the country will succeed too.

For our part, Wesgro will do all it can to help SA weather the recession storm

• Spicer is deputy chairman of the Wesgro board and Harris is CEO of Wesgro.