It’s the shipping, stupid: why Opec’s output cuts are not working

Launceston — Opec has finally acknowledged what the oil market already knows, namely that rebalancing is taking longer than expected. Perhaps this is because Opec is actually shipping more crude.

Oil cartel Opec prefers to talk about output when assessing the impact of the deal among members and 11 allied countries to reduce production by 1.8-million barrels a day.

While output is no doubt important, for the immediate market impact it is probably better to focus on what the group is actually exporting.

Vessel-tracking and port data in Thomson Reuters Eikon show that for the first five months of 2017, Opec exported 25.6-million barrels a day.

This figure is only shipments by tanker and is filtered to show vessels that have already discharged, are discharging or are en route to their destination.

The shipments for the first five months of this year are slightly higher than the 25.4-million barrels a day the producer group exported via tankers in the same period in 2016.

In May, Opec shipments were 25.6-million barrels a day, up from April’s 25.02-million barrels a day, according to the vessel-tracking data.

The increase in exports via tanker was also reflected in higher output by the group, which said in a report on Tuesday that it produced 32.14-million barrels a day in May, up 336,000 barrels a day from the previous month.

The increase was largely because members that are exempt from the output cuts agreed in November, such as Libya and Nigeria, increased production after previous curtailments due to civil unrest.

Nonetheless, the increase in output and exports via tanker show the scale of the challenge facing Opec, and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter.

The Saudis are carrying the bulk of the output reductions among Opec members, and the shipping data suggest they are doing their part by lowering exports as well.

In the first five months of 2017 Saudi Arabia exported 7.48-million barrels a day via tankers, down 440,000 barrels a day from 7.92-million barrels a day in the same period in 2016.