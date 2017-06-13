Teamwork can solve healthcare’s severe resource constraints

But over the years, a crippling capacity shortage has become increasingly serious and now threatens to have a significant effect on the delivery of healthcare.

Since 1994, not a single medical school has been built in SA, although one is due to come on stream in the next few years.

The number of doctors and specialists has not kept pace with population growth, which has doubled since 1976.

Local medical schools produce about 1,300 doctors a year, when some estimates are that we need at least 4,000 a year. Across the system, we have half the global average number of doctors per 100,000 citizens.

The number of hospital beds available in 2010 in the public and private sectors was roughly at 1976 levels, according to work done in 2012 by Prof Alex van den Heever for the Competition Commission.

There is also a severe nursing shortage of between 40,000 and 80,000, depending on which report is referenced. According to a study by Prof Laetitia Rispel entitled Nursing: a Profession in Peril, nursing "is fraught with resource, management and quality of care problems". She points to "poor staying power, low energy levels, abuse of leave, suboptimal nursing care, split loyalties and accountability and erosion of professionalism".

The nursing shortage is particularly acute among "high end" or specialist nurses, who are easily lured away from difficult local conditions to posts overseas.

We have an immediate and increasing demand for appropriate interventions, while acknowledging that we are struggling to manage because we have too few resources.

Ideological positions need to change, and both sectors need to be involved in rectifying the situation on the understanding that initiatives put in place now will see fruition only when those health professionals have qualified in years to come. The longer we delay, the more entrenched the problem becomes.