Investments are lost because SA lags in citizen access to justice

In the labour arena, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration provides a remarkable degree of access to justice for ordinary employees. The same cannot be said for the civil and commercial spheres of life in SA.

Fortunately, there are positive signs. The Department of International Relations and Co-operation is participating in the deliberations of the UN Commission on International Trade Law, which is seeking to formalise instruments for international cross-border mediation.

The problem with this involvement, however, is that it is a case of trying to put the cart before the horse. A country needs to have a proper domestic mediation system in place before it can effectively participate internationally and this is lacking in SA.

Also dabbling in cross-border dispute resolution is the Department of Trade and Industry, whose cancellation of SA’s bilateral treaties has provoked a negative reaction from foreign investors. Through the Promotion and Protection of Investment Bill, the Department of Trade and Industry is trying to put in place mediation for party state disputes. This is unlikely to succeed because investors do not want to rely on local courts if mediation fails; they demand the international arbitration that has been removed in SA.

The Johannesburg Global Pound Conference will be a serious effort to have a meaningful conversation on where SA stands on dispute resolution in the civil and commercial spheres — and where we should be heading.

The gathering is being held at the Johannesburg office of pan-African law firm Bowmans and is the penultimate conference in a series of 40-city conferences, all with the umbrella theme of shaping the future of dispute resolution and improving access to justice.

The chairwoman of the local organising committee is Judge Sharise Weiner.

The Global Pound Conference is intended for anyone with a stake in civil and commercial dispute resolution: individuals, business owners and executives, in-house counsel, lawyers in private practice, judges and court officials, conciliators, mediators, arbitrators, ombuds, academics, teachers in law and business schools, government officials, policy makers and nongovernment organisations.

The proceedings, spread across four sessions, will cover all the major focus points of dispute resolution including litigation, arbitration, conciliation, mediation and hybrid models such as "arb/med".

The conference will look at what stakeholders want and what role they are playing and could play in the delivery of access to justice in SA.

It will also explore how users can access the most appropriate dispute mechanisms — meaning those mechanisms that match users’ needs and are appropriate in terms of cost, time, intended outcome, enforceability and effect on the parties’ reputations and relationships, as well as social and cultural issues.

Far from being a one-way monologue by service providers, the Johannesburg conference will be a platform for users to air their dispute resolution needs.

The first session will deal with what parties want, need and expect from dispute resolution systems.

SA has a long way to go in bringing civil and commercial dispute resolution up to date with the rest of the world.

The Johannesburg Global Pound Conference could help steer the conversation in the right direction.

• Brand is a consultant at Bowmans and a director at Conflict Dynamics.