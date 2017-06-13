Investments are lost because SA lags in citizen access to justice
Workplaces on track, but civic and commercial dispute resolution is not, writes John Brand
While SA is recognised as a leader in using mediation and arbitration to resolve labour disputes, the country has fallen far behind the rest of the world in alternative dispute resolution for civil and commercial disputes.
This gap is cause for concern among foreign investors. Already doubtful about the protection of their rights after the government cancelled its bilateral investment treaties, foreign investors at the very least expect access to a credible, well-established mediation and arbitration dispensation that meets international standards.
Unfortunately, establishing such a framework has not been a priority for the Department of Justice and the judiciary, which, understandably, have been preoccupied with other aspects of the transformation of the justice system.
The absence of a robust mediation and arbitration framework for civil and commercial disputes has been more of a concern in the private sector. But, even there, few have been actively pushing to close the gap, which may have had its roots in the apartheid era, when SA was politically and economically isolated.
Few medium and small businesses can afford the time and cost of taking disputes to the courts.
During the time that SA was isolated from the global trading table, the rest of the world took major strides in the use and formalisation of mediation, arbitration and similar mechanisms to resolve disputes of all kinds.
Before 1994, progressive unions and employers established a strong private employment mediation tradition through the Independent Mediation Service of SA, but this was not replicated in the broader civil and commercial sphere.
After 1994, SA took large, swift leaps in labour-dispute resolution, quickly mainstreaming arbitration and mediation mechanisms and infrastructure for resolving labour conflict. It is widely acknowledged internationally that our employment mediation and arbitration system is an example to follow. In political conflict-resolution, too, our skills are internationally known and respected, and South Africans have participated actively in peace processes in countries as far afield as Northern Ireland, the Basque Country, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
In complete contrast is our stagnation as a country in the processes and systems for resolving civil and commercial disputes both inside and outside the courts. SA continues to trail global developments, not to mention developments elsewhere on our own continent.
Nigeria, Namibia and Mauritius have well-established mediation and arbitration mechanisms, not only for domestic disputes, but also for cross-
border ones. They are ahead of SA, which is to their advantage in attracting the growing number of investors interested in doing transactions across borders. Mauritius, especially, is becoming a hub for cross-border transactions and has established itself as an international arbitration centre.
It does not help our cause that dispute resolution through litigation is so expensive and time-consuming in SA, especially compared with other countries. It can take years to get a first hearing in the high court.
Other countries have overhauled their pre-action protocols and court proceedings, but SA has not followed world best practice. Litigation in SA remains costly, complex and protracted.
This regrettable state of affairs is bad news for everyone. Multinational companies take their investments elsewhere. Few medium and small businesses can afford the time and cost of taking their disputes to the courts. As for the ordinary South African on the street, access to justice is, in most cases, practically impossible.
The average citizen lacks the skills, knowledge and resources to seek redress for the many types of civil disputes that arise from day to day: neighbourhood and townhouse disputes; shoddy workmanship by service providers; healthcare disputes; and con artists preying on the poor or the ill-informed.
The Johannesburg Global Pound Conference is a serious effort to have a meaningful conversation.
In the labour arena, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration provides a remarkable degree of access to justice for ordinary employees. The same cannot be said for the civil and commercial spheres of life in SA.
Fortunately, there are positive signs. The Department of International Relations and Co-operation is participating in the deliberations of the UN Commission on International Trade Law, which is seeking to formalise instruments for international cross-border mediation.
The problem with this involvement, however, is that it is a case of trying to put the cart before the horse. A country needs to have a proper domestic mediation system in place before it can effectively participate internationally and this is lacking in SA.
Also dabbling in cross-border dispute resolution is the Department of Trade and Industry, whose cancellation of SA’s bilateral treaties has provoked a negative reaction from foreign investors. Through the Promotion and Protection of Investment Bill, the Department of Trade and Industry is trying to put in place mediation for party state disputes. This is unlikely to succeed because investors do not want to rely on local courts if mediation fails; they demand the international arbitration that has been removed in SA.
The Johannesburg Global Pound Conference will be a serious effort to have a meaningful conversation on where SA stands on dispute resolution in the civil and commercial spheres — and where we should be heading.
The gathering is being held at the Johannesburg office of pan-African law firm Bowmans and is the penultimate conference in a series of 40-city conferences, all with the umbrella theme of shaping the future of dispute resolution and improving access to justice.
The chairwoman of the local organising committee is Judge Sharise Weiner.
The Global Pound Conference is intended for anyone with a stake in civil and commercial dispute resolution: individuals, business owners and executives, in-house counsel, lawyers in private practice, judges and court officials, conciliators, mediators, arbitrators, ombuds, academics, teachers in law and business schools, government officials, policy makers and nongovernment organisations.
The proceedings, spread across four sessions, will cover all the major focus points of dispute resolution including litigation, arbitration, conciliation, mediation and hybrid models such as "arb/med".
The conference will look at what stakeholders want and what role they are playing and could play in the delivery of access to justice in SA.
It will also explore how users can access the most appropriate dispute mechanisms — meaning those mechanisms that match users’ needs and are appropriate in terms of cost, time, intended outcome, enforceability and effect on the parties’ reputations and relationships, as well as social and cultural issues.
Far from being a one-way monologue by service providers, the Johannesburg conference will be a platform for users to air their dispute resolution needs.
The first session will deal with what parties want, need and expect from dispute resolution systems.
SA has a long way to go in bringing civil and commercial dispute resolution up to date with the rest of the world.
The Johannesburg Global Pound Conference could help steer the conversation in the right direction.
• Brand is a consultant at Bowmans and a director at Conflict Dynamics.
