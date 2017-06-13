Corporate principles set good example for daily life

The elements that would deliver this powerful way of being in South Africans are the four outcomes of King 4, the fourth version of the code of corporate governance developed by South Africans and led by Mervyn King.

The King 4 code is being adopted by many countries based on its potential to change the way in which companies operate. The power of King 4 is that it translates into a code that goes way beyond how companies are governed, by being relevant in the daily lives of everyone, at all ages and in all life stages.

These four outcomes apply equally to all aspects of everyday life — the way you feel about the experience you had visiting a supermarket, bank, your local municipal office, spending a day at school or just being part of your family.

What would change if we were asked to score every commercial or public service interaction we experience against those four outcomes? How might families operate differently if the parents set a clearly stated example of operating in their roles against those four outcomes?

If you feel that this is an impossible dream, stop and think for a moment. SA has created a perfect example of an institution that operates according to these outcomes in the Constitutional Court. We have demonstrated to the world that we can do it.

Let’s show each other by making these outcomes part of our DNA. The King 4 outcomes should be how a doctor treats her patients, how a road builder builds the roads, how a teacher teaches his pupils.

If each of us reflected on how we are applying these outcomes in our interactions, we would become more conscious of our own behaviour, principles and values and of those around us. It’s so easy, when things are not working, to criticise the system and to use what is going wrong to excuse our own behaviour.

By becoming living demonstrations of the outcomes of King 4, we build better lives for ourselves and those around us, stronger, more cohesive families, excellence in our education system, pride in our public institutions and accountability in government so that we take our place once again in the world as an inspiration for what is possible when we demonstrate our personal excellence to each other and to SA.

• Judin is a practising attorney and Roberts an executive coach.