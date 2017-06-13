Opinion

CARTOON: SABC Circus

13 June 2017 - 05:57
Tuesday, June 13 2017
Tuesday, June 13 2017

SABC’s Motsoeneng fired after disciplinary hearing

Controversial SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng was charged for comments he made at an April 19 media briefing, while under suspension
National
4 hours ago

Motsoeneng accuses SABC board member Krish Naidoo of lying to Parliament

At the media conference‚ former chief operating officer accuses Krish Naidoo of slander and defends his decision to implement a 90% local content ...
National
6 days ago

Motsoeneng ‘trying every trick in the book’ to avoid hearing

The former SABC chief operating officer’s counsel claims Hlaudi Motsoeneng is too ill to attend a hearing, which has been postponed until June 9
National
10 days ago

SABC owes local musicians more than R75m

Parliament learns SABC owes a range of music interest groups at least R75m — despite 90% local music directive
National
6 days ago
Monday, June 12 2017
Monday, June 12 2017

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma: Fear is the key
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Why a CFA is better than a MBA
Opinion / Investor's Notebook
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Nedbank hit first in legal war ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Moody’s explains its SA downgrade
Opinion
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Stop criticising the state, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.