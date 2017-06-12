Graphic design’s future consists of con artists and the fringe

The end is nigh for graphic designers. They are not alone in their misery, joining typists and photo-lab technicians, doomed to the annals of history as a once thriving and useful career.

The democratisation of technology has ushered in cheap access to everyone of the tools of the trade that were once the preserve of advertising agencies. Shutterstock, Macbooks and the Adobe suite of tools, which used to be hellishly expensive, are now available to all and sundry regardless of the size of their business.

Monthly payment options, a genius move from Adobe with their CreativeCloud, has been a boon to the growth of freelancers and small agencies everywhere. And more supply means less demand or downward pressure on prices.

Shutterstock has great product offerings. They now have a feature that allows anyone to edit photographs directly from the site without having to use an editing programme — a killer offering for social media. Adobe will have to deal with this one real quick.

It allows anyone to bypass designers with a few clicks for any social media work.

The trick is, however, to have a good set of brand guidelines, and this is not something that can necessarily be downloaded from the internet, the big agencies charge big money for that. Oh wait, you could just download a brand manual template from Shutterstock. Some people should be starting to break out in a cold sweat right now.