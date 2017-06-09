Opinion

THE INSIDER: Granny’s piano may land you a job

Musician Antonio Domingos will now be able to add 'most piano key hits in one minute' to his CV

09 June 2017 - 05:49 The Insider
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Padding one’s CV is at best a smidge dishonest, and at worst, a problem of Hlaudi Motsoeneng proportions. Enter musician Antonio Domingos, who will now be able to add "most piano key hits in one minute" to his.

Domingos is able to bang an ivory 824 times in a minute, more than 13 hits a second. That’s some impressive plinking right there, and perhaps it would be fun for an interviewer to ask him to demonstrate his skill. Or not.

Some moons ago, the Insider had the misfortune to have to comb through the CVs of people applying for insurance jobs and found that almost no "achievement" was unimportant enough not to include in one’s CV. To wit: a candidate noted that he had won first prize in the school’s best legs competition; another was a "best smile" award recipient, and yet another was the proud holder of the "best school uniform model" title.

The four months Domingos spent training for his piano challenge were clearly not for naught: now he will be able to play the score of the movie Eyes Wide Shut with aplomb.

Speaking truth to the cadres

Former human settlements minister Tokyo Sexwale was reported as saying the good‚ the loyal and the best in the ANC have been cast out. And formerly morally upright‚ dedicated‚ well-trusted cadres have "become political misfits who no longer serve the people but are self-serving‚ politically degenerate‚ morally bankrupt‚ power abusers".

Sexwale says they once fitted the bill of a true cadre of the ANC and are now "practically political lumpens in spite of the nice-sounding sophistry of their political language to conceal their true colours". Stern stuff from the billionaire, who has had his own share of controversy. But the Insider wonders if perhaps he could head up the Government Communication and Information System.

THE INSIDER: Only the certified may join SABC

The SABC will never be captured again
Opinion
1 day ago

THE INSIDER: Twitter terror covfefe — Capiche?

Trump did say that the US was going to win so much with him in charge that Americans would be sick of winning
Opinion
2 days ago

THE INSIDER: Dress code for class: birthday suit

One Tokyo bathhouse’s bid to revive communal baths offers ‘naked school’with classes that range from comedy to gaming
Opinion
3 days ago

THE INSIDER: When bone of contention began

Humans began with Begun and his theory of our beginnings
Opinion
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The slime just keeps pouring out the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mbeki kept nest eggs in one ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Removing Zuma may be SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: DA’s realignment project is on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Dondo Mogajane has big shoes to fill
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

THE INSIDER: Trump scales new levels of hocus
Opinion

THE INSIDER: JZ’s chickens come home to roost in KZN on JC’s second coming
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Bankers both shaken and stirred
Opinion

THE INSIDER: You have to hand it to Melania and her Middle East Donald duck
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Pope gives US president a hearty slice of heavyweight ribbing
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.