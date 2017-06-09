THE INSIDER: Granny’s piano may land you a job

Padding one’s CV is at best a smidge dishonest, and at worst, a problem of Hlaudi Motsoeneng proportions. Enter musician Antonio Domingos, who will now be able to add "most piano key hits in one minute" to his.

Domingos is able to bang an ivory 824 times in a minute, more than 13 hits a second. That’s some impressive plinking right there, and perhaps it would be fun for an interviewer to ask him to demonstrate his skill. Or not.

Some moons ago, the Insider had the misfortune to have to comb through the CVs of people applying for insurance jobs and found that almost no "achievement" was unimportant enough not to include in one’s CV. To wit: a candidate noted that he had won first prize in the school’s best legs competition; another was a "best smile" award recipient, and yet another was the proud holder of the "best school uniform model" title.

The four months Domingos spent training for his piano challenge were clearly not for naught: now he will be able to play the score of the movie Eyes Wide Shut with aplomb.

Speaking truth to the cadres

Former human settlements minister Tokyo Sexwale was reported as saying the good‚ the loyal and the best in the ANC have been cast out. And formerly morally upright‚ dedicated‚ well-trusted cadres have "become political misfits who no longer serve the people but are self-serving‚ politically degenerate‚ morally bankrupt‚ power abusers".

Sexwale says they once fitted the bill of a true cadre of the ANC and are now "practically political lumpens in spite of the nice-sounding sophistry of their political language to conceal their true colours". Stern stuff from the billionaire, who has had his own share of controversy. But the Insider wonders if perhaps he could head up the Government Communication and Information System.