THE INSIDER: Only the certified may join SABC

The SABC is advertising for nominations of suitably qualified persons for its board. Given that a previous chairwoman, Ellen Tshabalala, had embellished her CV, the advert states that nominations must be accompanied by "certified copies of academic qualifications and identity document".

Certified copies can be certifiably fake, but that is another matter altogether. The Insider shall be nominating someone with impeccable academic and professional qualifications who does not know a single cabinet minister, knows no one with a luxury flat in Dubai, has never heard of Ellen Tshabalala, is quite often sober and has only once had an affair with someone he promoted. His CV has been sent to the godfather of a leading business family for approval. The SABC will never be captured again.

The ups and downs of death

Plenty of people have felt scared to death while on a roller-coaster, but a Lithuanian engineer has taken that concept further and designed one that takes passengers through drops and loops so extreme that their brains are starved of oxygen, resulting in death, according to website ozy.com. The "Euthanasia Coaster" allows people to ride into the afterlife "humanely with elegance and euphoria".

But the machine has not been well-received by pro-euthanasia groups, which consider the idea of mixing fun and death distasteful and too far-fetched.

Unsurprisingly, the invention has not got beyond a scale model as there has been no commercial interest.

Wise Words

Death is the solution to all problems. No man, no problem — Joseph Stalin, 1878-1953.