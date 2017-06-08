Shifting sands of techno-capitalism show need for a new social contract

A precept of this social contract is that economic growth and associated paid work binds together the interests of the state, the people and private capital. The planet exists only to serve economic growth.

In this arrangement, governments are meant to create the environment for economic growth and job creation; business invests, innovates and continues to hire people; and people work, raise their families and pay their taxes. The state intervenes where necessary to maintain growth, with everyone else being satisfied with playing their part.

However, people are not satisfied. They are angry, alienated and insecure. With nothing to vote for, people are voting against the establishment. This is playing out across the globe, and particularly in the election of Donald Trump and the outcome of the Brexit referendum. It is a flashing red warning of the political and economic alienation citizens are feeling. It is a vote against a failing social contract. If the people do not have a positive reason to vote for something, flawed leaders and perverse power will hijack the anger and frustration of the people for their own agendas.

SA is also faced with rising populism and demagoguery, while leaders and their shadow networks loot the state. Other leaders continue to ignore people’s pain. Unemployment is at its worst levels since 2003 and there is no believable plan to fix it. Many South Africans have lost faith in the state to represent their interests and improve their wellbeing. In this context, there is a need for a radical rethink of the relationship between the state, individuals, capital and the planet: a new social contract.

At the centre of the transition from industrial to techno-capitalism are society’s shifting ideas of work to usefulness; disintermediation to connection; top-down hierarchies to decentralised networks; scarcity to abundance; and stability to adaptive fitness. These shifts are the basis for constructing a new social contract.

The age of machines has dawned and more work will be done by fewer people. The World Economic Forum dubbed this the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Labour is being removed from the market. It will not be long before driverless cars render Uber drivers obsolete. The dawn of technologies such as 3-D printing, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data analytics, blockchain, robotics and artificial intelligence are accelerating the trend already set by automation: the paths of economic growth and labour absorption have diverged.