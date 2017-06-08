Brexit example should not deter efforts to cement trade in Africa
Breaking down borders is difficult, but there will be handsome rewards, writes Frances Okosi
Britain’s looming exit from the EU has brought into question the benefits of intraregional trade, with some commentators suggesting it could sound a warning on Africa’s regional integration.
Advocates of Brexit point to a decline in Britain’s trade with its EU partners as an indication that a focus on intra-EU trade is no longer a priority for Britain. It is worth noting that since 2012, Britain’s exports to the rest of the world have overtaken its exports to the EU. This is in part because emerging economies have shown higher growth than Europe and have thus offered more opportunity.
Brexiteers also argue that Britain’s EU membership has hindered the growth of the UK’s trade with non-EU nations (including with its former colonies), with insufficient benefit gained from trading with EU member states to compensate.
It is notable that the EU itself recognises the importance of trade with the world’s emerging, faster-growing economies.
The EU advocates an active free-trade policy towards emerging market economies and active engagement with non-EU partners through free-trade agreements. Nevertheless, Brexit campaigners maintain EU tariffs can hinder trade with non-EU countries and tend to divert trade back within the EU.
Intra-African trade is an important part of the AU agenda. The Abuja Treaty cites among the implementation processes for achieving the AU’s objectives: the establishment and strengthening of regional economic communities, liberalisation of trade between member states and establishing free-trade areas within regional economic communities.
The AU’s Agenda 2063, the framework for the continent’s socioeconomic transformation over the next 50 years, includes among its goals the fast-tracking of a continental free-trade area by 2017, the doubling of intra-African trade by 2022 and the strengthening of Africa’s "common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations".
That the AU is focusing on increasing intraregional trade is not surprising, given its many potential benefits.
Greater intraregional trade encourages the development of larger markets. This enables firms to take advantage of economies of scale and fosters greater competition, which in turn should lead to greater specialisation and efficiencies.
Consider, for example, Britain’s position as the leading financial centre in Europe. While London’s place as a centre for banking predates the UK’s entry into the EU, there is no doubt that its status has been enhanced by becoming the gateway to a larger market through the regulatory single-passport regime.
However, there are numerous barriers to intraregional trade. In the African context, a lack of productive capacity, an emphasis on raw commodities and limited diversification in goods and services provided across the continent mean that traders and businesses in one African country are not able to meet the demands for value-added products of other countries in the region — favouring imports from outside Africa.
The plethora of trading arrangements between African countries and growing emerging economies such as China, point to a continued preference for bilateral negotiations, rather than the leveraging of collective bargaining power — albeit that arrangements at the level of regional economic communities are increasing.
The lack of connecting infrastructure can be a hindrance to greater trade within Africa, with much of the existing infrastructure (and that under development) reflecting a focus on transport corridors for external export markets.
Inflated costs of intraregional trade resulting from higher transportation costs, as well as tariff and nontariff barriers, can make imports from outside the continent more competitive than those from within.
Nevertheless, given the well-documented gains to be made from increasing intraregional trade, it would be worthwhile to confront these challenges.
As to whether Brexit should encourage a slowdown in Africa’s regional trade integration project, with the uncertainty surrounding Britain’s trading position after Brexit, the jury is surely still out.
The reality is that the EU is still Britain’s largest trading partner. Before 1973, one-third of UK trade was with the European Economic Community. By 2014, 45% of the UK’s exports and 53% of imports were with the EU.
The British government has openly recognised the importance of agreeing on a good trade deal with the EU and there is concern in some quarters about Britain’s ability to negotiate effective trade agreements with non-EU countries. This highlights the risks for Britain, a developed economy, of moving away from intraregional trade with its neighbours.
Brexit does not negate the fundamental benefits of intraregional trade, which are arguably amplified in the context of Africa.
With the fruits of closer integration yet to be realised across Africa, and the full effects of Brexit yet to be tested, African nations should be cautious about treating Britain’s stance as a model to be followed.
• Okosi is a partner at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg.
