Water allocation is not flowing through to small-scale farmers
SA has not adequately reformed the licence system and rural users are at a disadvantage
Radical economic transformation is on the lips of many South Africans, including President Jacob Zuma who has said that "radical economic transformation … will take us on a path to inclusive growth and a better life for all."
The ANC’s document on radical economic transformation for its July policy conference unpacks its vision on this inclusive growth path. The party is to be congratulated for the level of attention given to the role of water in this document. Perhaps the timing is right — coming out of a severe drought tends to focus the mind.
One of the points made in its document is that the issue of water rights and the control over the allocation of water rights needs to be resolved, mirroring the insistence in the National Development Plan that the process of issuing water permits is in need of serious improvement. These comments should extend beyond the challenges that large water users have had in getting water permits and acknowledge the greater hurdles facing small water users in the rural areas.
EVEN THE WORDING OF THE WATER LAWS IS SIMILAR TO THAT USED BY THE COLONISERS
Water users know that the introduction of the National Water Act in 1998 led to major problems in the issuing of water-use licences. Many new entrants have waited for years to get their applications settled and, unsurprisingly, a very small proportion of licences have been issued to black water users over the past 18 years.
Water use remains largely in the hands of the white minority, accompanied by an unspoken assumption in many quarters that large commercial agriculture makes more productive use of limited water resources than small-scale farmers will. This is despite evidence of how productive small-scale farming can be.
Water allocation reform, the poor cousin of land reform, has not progressed to any measurable extent. Nor has SA succeeded in putting in place what is really needed, an integrated land, water and agrarian reform programme.
This, however, has not stopped small-scale farmers moving ahead. Recent research by the International Water Management Institute found about 70,000ha in Limpopo under informal small-scale irrigation.
These estimated 35,000 black farmers forged ahead independently and invested in their own water infrastructure to improve their productivity.
Some of these farmers appear to be registered with the Department of Water and Sanitation. Many have a strong sense of their right to use water under local customary practices. Issuing a licence to each of them would present a logistical nightmare to the state, let alone monitoring whether they were complying with their licences.
In the Inkomati catchment, some small-scale farmers are convinced that their water use is legitimate.
They are not aware of licensing requirements or the concept of existing lawful use in the act. They are operating in the knowledge that water is necessary for their livelihoods, not because of a formal entitlement.
Studies conducted by the Pegasys Institute and the International Water Management Institute in Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi and SA found that the implementation of water-use licence systems across all of the countries is partial at best.
The process of issuing licences is resource-intensive and government agencies have limited human and financial resources. As a result, in all five countries, small-scale rural water users, largely small-scale farmers, do not have licences. They are criminalised by using water without a licence.
In communal areas, water is still largely used under customary practices that are not recognised by the formal water law, further excluding these users from legal protection.
They are also disadvantaged in not being able to use their water licence for loan collateral, as licensed commercial farmers and enterprises can.
Frankly, the water-use licence system is not serving the needs of the rural poor.
Despite decades of independence, in much of sub-Saharan Africa including SA, water licences are still based on systems introduced by colonial regimes to legalise the colonial water grab.
Even the wording of the water laws is similar to that used by the colonisers. The most significant shift post-independence is that the licensing requirements now apply as an obligation to all water users and uses.
For radical economic transformation to permeate successfully into the rural areas, as the ANC document says, the issue of water allocation must be tackled.
We need an approach to water management that regulates and controls the high impact water use of big users, while providing developmental support to small-scale users.
This can only be done if we move away from a water-use licence system built on the legacy of colonial law and find a new, decolonised way to enable legal water use by small-scale water users in rural areas.
Schreiner is executive director of the Pegasys Institute and Van Koppen is at the International Water Management Institute.
