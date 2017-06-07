Water allocation is not flowing through to small-scale farmers

Some of these farmers appear to be registered with the Department of Water and Sanitation. Many have a strong sense of their right to use water under local customary practices. Issuing a licence to each of them would present a logistical nightmare to the state, let alone monitoring whether they were complying with their licences.

In the Inkomati catchment, some small-scale farmers are convinced that their water use is legitimate.

They are not aware of licensing requirements or the concept of existing lawful use in the act. They are operating in the knowledge that water is necessary for their livelihoods, not because of a formal entitlement.

Studies conducted by the Pegasys Institute and the International Water Management Institute in Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi and SA found that the implementation of water-use licence systems across all of the countries is partial at best.

The process of issuing licences is resource-intensive and government agencies have limited human and financial resources. As a result, in all five countries, small-scale rural water users, largely small-scale farmers, do not have licences. They are criminalised by using water without a licence.

In communal areas, water is still largely used under customary practices that are not recognised by the formal water law, further excluding these users from legal protection.

They are also disadvantaged in not being able to use their water licence for loan collateral, as licensed commercial farmers and enterprises can.

Frankly, the water-use licence system is not serving the needs of the rural poor.

Despite decades of independence, in much of sub-Saharan Africa including SA, water licences are still based on systems introduced by colonial regimes to legalise the colonial water grab.