THE INSIDER: Twitter terror covfefe — Capiche?

In the wake of yet another London terror attack, it was inevitable that something daft would emanate from the US – but in breaking news the Insider can report that, this time, it doesn’t come from Trump. A right-wing commentator, Jack Posobiec, tweeted the rather left-field comment that "There’s never been a terrorist attack at a Nascar race. Nascar fans are all armed. Draw your own conclusions."

Of course, the Twittersphere responded as only it can. Said one: "There has never been a terrorist attack at a One Direction. One Direction fans are all carrying lipgloss. Draw your own conclusions." Another went: "There’s never been a terrorist attack at a zoo. Zoo’s have penguins. Draw your own conclusions." A local version might read: "There’s never been a terrorist attack at Loftus Versveld. Rugby fans are all armed with Klippies and Coke. Draw your own conclusions."

The woman called Reality …

Some people are clearly born for the careers they choose. Or are chosen for the careers they are born into. Or something. Take, for example, Garth Towell, CEO of Twinsaver, or the CEO of Rand Water many moons ago, Vincent Bath.

Then there is the journalist Matthew Brockett, who wrote a story about a rocket. And just on Monday, we learnt about the plight of Reality Leigh Winner, a US intelligence contractor who was arrested for allegedly leaking top-secret National Security Agency documents, and so violating the US espionage act.

Reality Leigh Winner. The Insider thinks that no matter how high your government clearance, if your parent/s see fit to name you (most likely) after reality TV, your chances of winning at life will be slim. A colleague of the Insider says Trump did say that the US was going to win so much with him in charge that Americans would be sick of winning. It seems they certainly are.