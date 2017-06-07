GOVERNANCE
New index digs into how well towns and cities manage money
Ekurhuleni tops Business Day’s rankings of municipalities in SA
A new index compiled by Business Day reveals the good, the bad and the ugly of SA’s municipal finances.
It allocates each municipality a score out of 100 points based on five indicators: its audit outcome for 2014-15; whether it had a permanent or acting municipal manager and chief financial officer; how strictly it managed its debtors; whether it under-or overspent its 2015-16 operational budget; and whether it spent its conditional infrastructure grants that fiscal year. (See box for more details.)
The indicators were selected on the basis of expert interviews and the availability of data.
Ekurhuleni and eThekwini top the rankings among the eight metros, with 81.9 points and 81.1 points, respectively, while Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay lag with just 52 and 49.8, respectively.
Among the secondary cities, uMhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal rates the best with 89 points, followed by George (83.8). The worst performer is Ikwezi municipality (16.5).
The variation between municipalities largely boils down to how well they are governed and whether or not they appoint the right personnel to run their affairs.
Six of the top-ranking municipalities in the index are in the Western Cape — West Coast (96.5), Overstrand (92.7), Cape Agulhas (90), Swartland (89.6), Langeberg (86.8) and Overberg (86.3) — which has had a relatively stable provincial administration since the DA took control in 2009. It has seen far less upheaval than the Eastern Cape, which is home to four of the worst performers — Ikwezi (16.5), Makana (38), Nxuba (38.4) and Gariep (38.8).
The good, the bad, and the ugly : how SA's municipalities score on their financial management capacity according to Business Day's index
Many municipalities struggle to recruit and retain senior staff, and the problem is particularly acute in rural areas, because many professionals do not want to live there, according to Ian Palmer, adjunct professor attached to the University of Cape Town’s African Centre for Cities. "If you don’t have a good chief financial officer or good technical head of department, that starts causing all sorts of problems," he says.
"There is quite a strong correlation between the length of time a chief financial officer has been in place in a municipality and the audit outcome: it creates stability and a sense of co-operation around and in the department.
"Stability comes back to governance: you need to have a sensible council without too much factionalism."
Nelson Mandela Bay officials freely admit that their financial controls were not up to scratch and that governance lapses and political instability are the principal reasons. The concession is no doubt made all the easier because control of the city shifted from the ANC to a DA-led coalition after the 2016 local government elections.
"A couple of weeks after we took office, Treasury visited us and indicated that according to their projections, we would have been insolvent within three years," says Retief Odendaal, the metro’s mayoral committee member for budget and treasury. "We immediately instituted very strict credit control measures and have since seen a significant improvement in our collection rate.
"We also implemented a strict operational efficiency plan, which has seen cost savings to the value of nearly R200m."
Besides failing to collect much of its outstanding debt, the previous administration in Nelson Mandela Bay effected a policy change shortly before the August elections in which thousands of residents who had previously not qualified, qualified for free basic services. The measure added R430m to the city’s budget deficit, Odendaal says.
Officials from Cape Town — third among the metros with a score of 77.2 — said the Treasury’s unaudited data used in the index did not paint an accurate picture of the city’s performance. While the Treasury’s section 71 report for the fiscal year ending on June 30 2016 shows that Cape Town spent 71% of its infrastructure budget, the actual figure was 89%, according to Johannes van der Merwe, the city’s mayoral committee member for finance.
He also maintains that the city spent 94% of its operational budget, 2% more than reflected in the Treasury data, and that the figures for debt collection are misleading because Cape Town allows ratepayers and consumers up to 37 days to pay their bills instead of the 30 days specified in the Municipal Financial Management Act.
While the Treasury’s section 71 reports may contain inaccuracies, the figures it uses are supplied by the municipalities, according to Mohammed Lorgat, CEO of the South African Local Government Association.
The Treasury declined to comment on the index.
It uses a much more detailed set of criteria to assess a municipality’s financial health, including the adequacy of its cash reserves, the funding mix of its budgets and the nature and extent of unauthorised, fruitless or wasteful expenditure. It also cautions that a municipality that receives an unqualified audit opinion may still have financial problems or it may fail to deliver services to its population.
The association can advise and assist struggling municipalities but has no authority to compel them to accept support or follow its guidance, Lorgat says. However many do so; two recent examples are Kannaland in the Western Cape and Emakhazeni in Mpumalanga.
Many municipalities do not secure the support they need from provincial and national government and should not shoulder all the blame for poor performance, Palmer says.
"If the province is weak, then it doesn’t have the capability to support municipalities: it’s like a perfect storm."
