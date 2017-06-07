New index digs into how well towns and cities manage money

Besides failing to collect much of its outstanding debt, the previous administration in Nelson Mandela Bay effected a policy change shortly before the August elections in which thousands of residents who had previously not qualified, qualified for free basic services. The measure added R430m to the city’s budget deficit, Odendaal says.

Officials from Cape Town — third among the metros with a score of 77.2 — said the Treasury’s unaudited data used in the index did not paint an accurate picture of the city’s performance. While the Treasury’s section 71 report for the fiscal year ending on June 30 2016 shows that Cape Town spent 71% of its infrastructure budget, the actual figure was 89%, according to Johannes van der Merwe, the city’s mayoral committee member for finance.

He also maintains that the city spent 94% of its operational budget, 2% more than reflected in the Treasury data, and that the figures for debt collection are misleading because Cape Town allows ratepayers and consumers up to 37 days to pay their bills instead of the 30 days specified in the Municipal Financial Management Act.

While the Treasury’s section 71 reports may contain inaccuracies, the figures it uses are supplied by the municipalities, according to Mohammed Lorgat, CEO of the South African Local Government Association.

The Treasury declined to comment on the index.

It uses a much more detailed set of criteria to assess a municipality’s financial health, including the adequacy of its cash reserves, the funding mix of its budgets and the nature and extent of unauthorised, fruitless or wasteful expenditure. It also cautions that a municipality that receives an unqualified audit opinion may still have financial problems or it may fail to deliver services to its population.

The association can advise and assist struggling municipalities but has no authority to compel them to accept support or follow its guidance, Lorgat says. However many do so; two recent examples are Kannaland in the Western Cape and Emakhazeni in Mpumalanga.

Many municipalities do not secure the support they need from provincial and national government and should not shoulder all the blame for poor performance, Palmer says.

"If the province is weak, then it doesn’t have the capability to support municipalities: it’s like a perfect storm."