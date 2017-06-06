Opinion

THE INSIDER: Dress code for class: birthday suit

06 June 2017
Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

A Tokyo bathhouse is offering classes on a wide range of, frankly, dodgy topics to lure younger bathers and reverse Japan’s dying tradition of communal baths.

At the "naked school" at the Hinodeyu bathhouse, classes in topics from comedy to gaming are offered. "I think young people would be interested and come back to communal baths if they knew these kind of classes are offered here," said Tadashi Manayama, a (butt-naked) architect, said after class. Whether the comedy training is "stand-up" or "situational" is not clear, but the Insider thinks both would be a hit, given the dress code.

Yuichi Tamura, the bathhouse manager, said many young people had never been to a communal bath because most homes have modern bathrooms. Bathers will learn in July how to deal with problem stray cats. "I want to give them a reason to visit us by offering an odd event, like this naked school," he said. The Insider agrees that these events are, indeed, odd.

Bungalow Bill, who did you kill?

Elevating a story’s importance is sometimes done by relating it one way or another with some famous person.

A good example was a BBC story last week about a woman and two children who were found dead in a flat in Liverpool, England, once occupied by John Lennon of the Beatles. If the deed had been done in a flat once occupied by a string of nobodies, it is doubtful it would have been given the prominence the BBC gave it. They could, of course, have reported that three people were found dead in a flat never occupied by John Lennon. But the whole sad tale could again become page one material if the killer turns out to have some remote connection with Lennon: he once walked down Abbey Road in London, the street after which the Beatles named an album. "Lennon flat killer suspect once walked down Abbey Road" the headline might read.

THE INSIDER: When bone of contention began

Humans began with Begun and his theory of our beginnings
Opinion
4 days ago

THE INSIDER: Trump scales new levels of hocus

Is the late-night tweet from Trump a cipher sending encrypted messages to Vladimir Putin? Is he dissing German cars in a little-known Klingon ...
Opinion
5 days ago

THE INSIDER: JZ’s chickens come home to roost in KZN on JC’s second coming

A few signs emerged during the Nquthu by-election in KwaZulu-Natal that JC is preparing the ground for a grand return
Opinion
6 days ago

THE INSIDER: Bankers both shaken and stirred

Which is worse: gullible or booze-hound bankers?
Opinion
7 days ago

