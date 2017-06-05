Well-chosen endowments can reduce tax on your investments

The 2017-18 budget provided limited relief for fiscal drag and introduced a personal income tax of 45% for individuals earning R1.5m or more. The previous top bracket of 41% was set at an income of R701,301.

Tax collections have fallen sharply in light of poor econo-mic growth and the Treasury has had its worst performance in collections since the 2009 recession. So the trend of increasing taxes seems likely to continue as the Treasury sets about on what it calls a "measured, prudent course of fiscal consolidation". In the light of this, it is now more important to plan your financial affairs effectively from a tax point of view.

There are several structures you can employ legally, without much cost, that can be quite effective in reducing the amount of tax you pay on your investments. One such structure is an endowment, which has potential tax advantages for investors in higher tax brackets and can also be used for estate planning.

There are typically two types of endowments: "traditional" and new-generation unit trust-based endowments.

Traditional endowments tend to have an insurance element linked to the structure, usually in the form of life insurance. They are less flexible in that you don’t have control over the underlying investment and may be charged fees or penalties when changing the contribution amount or withdrawing early.