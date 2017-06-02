THE INSIDER: When bone of contention began

Much has been made of new revelations about the origins of the human race after a fossilised jawbone, which was found by German soldiers in Greece in 1944, underwent new analysis recently. The testing shows the bone to be about 7-million years old and suggests our ancestors may have come from Southern Europe, not Africa.

Little of this interests the Insider. What caught his eye is something academia and the media seem to have missed: the name of one of the paleobiologists keen to promote this theory is a David Begun. And there we have it. Humans began with Begun and his theory of our beginnings. QED.

Quicker bucks and faster cars

In 2012, Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten made a rather telling comment about the obscenity of footballers’ salaries. "We’re now watching 22 millionaires kicking a ball around. Not even for a laugh. They’re bored. They don’t play with passion," he told the Guardian. A study of how long it would take leading footballers to pay off their ludicrously expensive cars estimates the figure at between 10 and 30 minutes of game time. The Insider wonders how many minutes on a golf course former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson would need to spend to buy a fancy car, given his R1.8bn windfall from Shoprite buying back his shares in the company.

Some light reading

In much the same way that wisdom might be a smidge on the sparse side if contained in a hypothetical book titled Reasons to care about the Kardashians, or Reasons to shake hands like Donald Trump, have a look at the very real, published book titled Reasons to vote ANC: ''Excellent read; "Reason to Vote ANC". This book is empty, just like the empty promises made by the ANC. #GuptaLeaks''