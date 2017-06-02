GOOD GOVERNANCE
South Africans need the government to follow map Gordhan delivered
Banks felt immediate pain of downgrades but ordinary citizens will feel the pinch in the medium to long-term
The unprecedented actions by President Jacob Zuma towards the end of March reflect a disturbing disregard for the interest of the country and its people. Sovereign downgrades, shattered investor confidence and the erosion of trust between society and the government have been the result. These developments have been met with broad and sustained civic protest and mobilisation.
The president’s recklessness was first demonstrated by his removal, without any good reason, of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in December 2015. This prompted a business sector that was largely disengaged to realise that it could not stand by while the hard work done of building the economy since 1994 was being destroyed and the future of the country was being compromised. Business leaders immediately engaged the government in the aftermath of Nene’s removal and participated in the CEO Initiative, intended to be a platform between the government and the private sector to tackle challenges to the economy.
Such was the business sector’s commitment that its leaders came out in solidarity on the day former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was due in court to answer charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority. Business activism has also been significantly evident since the president aborted a roadshow to meet investors, which was followed by a Cabinet reshuffle. Business’s renewed activism is a positive development because the actions by the president have undoubtedly had a very negative effect on business and threatened the economy of the country and its people.
Before we are rebuked and told that business people have no business getting involved in politics, let us remind each other that some of SA’s business leaders played an important role in the processes that gave birth to our democracy. Business leaders must now play a critical role in protecting our constitutional democracy, including its institutions.
We must talk truth to power because our silence may give a wrong impression to some political leaders that we approve of their actions. The economic wellbeing of the nation is compromised, business confidence is low and our ability to invest in order to enable inclusive growth is affected by the uncertainty caused by the actions of our leaders.
SA requires ethical leadership that acts in the best interest of all its people and stakeholders. We must not expect ethical leadership only from our political leaders. As business leaders we must demonstrate our commitment to ethics in the manner in which we run our businesses. And we must be active because good governance is essential for the achievement of the national development objectives.
One of the immediate consequences of the president’s actions has been the downgrade to subinvestment grade by two ratings agencies, with one agency downgrading the local currency as well.
A sovereign rating downgrade results in the major South African banks also being downgraded and this makes it more difficult and more expensive for banks to raise capital in the money markets because the cost of capital increases and a drop in confidence makes capital scarce.
The government’s ability to raise money is also affected. The government raises a significant sum of money in bond markets to cover the budget deficit. The interest we pay is the single largest expenditure item in the budget and this is set to increase, which will result in less money being available for the critical social expenditure of the government.
It is tempting to cast aspersions on the intentions of the investors who withdraw their investment when a country’s rating is downgraded to subinvestment status. It is important to understand that some pension funds and other investors are prohibited by law in their jurisdictions from investing in countries with subinvestment ratings as a way of protecting their clients’ money. It is therefore likely that some pension funds will have to withdraw their investment from SA, thus reducing much needed investment. If we are to personalise this and blame anyone, we should blame ourselves as a country for acting in ways that put our collective future in jeopardy.
To be sure, we have not yet seen the full effect of the downgrades because it will be evident in the medium to long term, although we did see an immediate loss of about R80bn in bank capitalisation on the JSE. In the months to come, we are likely to see a weakening of the rand, increased inflation and higher interest rates. This will, in turn, increase the cost of goods and services to the public, with poor people bearing the brunt of such increases.
The banking sector is a critical element of the economy and an effective banking system can best be described as the oil that lubricates the engine of the economy
All of this makes SA less attractive as an investment destination.
The effect of the downgrade could quickly spread to the political arena. Imagine a situation where the government is forced to cut down on some essential services because of funding constraints; the cost of living increases because of inflation; ordinary households find they can buy less and less with their money; and the cost of credit increases for those who have loans to pay. This could result in a new wave of protests and could be a source of political instability.
This is the environment in which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has entered his new office. It falls on his shoulders to start rebuilding confidence, trust and a positive atmosphere. He needs to assure stakeholders that the Treasury will maintain the policy and fiscal trajectory the government had committed to as spelled out in the budget delivered by Gordhan earlier in 2017. He needs to be the champion in the Cabinet of all measures necessary for economic recovery.
This will entail impressing on his colleagues in the Cabinet the urgent need to tackle the governance and management weaknesses at critical state-owned companies, resolving the issues around the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and ensuring that there is a consistent message from the government that it is serious about establishing an environment for the long-term job-creation of investment and growth.
The banking sector is a critical element of the economy and an effective banking system can best be described as the oil that lubricates the engine of the economy. In order for the economy to grow and create jobs, we need sound policies that are consistently implemented, a stable political environment that encourages investment, a regulatory environment that protects consumers and an institutional framework that fosters competition and promotes greater inclusion.
Banks use a range of products to lubricate the economic engine. They do so through taking depositors’ funds and providing services to businesses and individuals, who are, after all, the engine that drives the economy.
It is a central responsibility of banks to protect depositors’ funds, which includes extending credit only to borrowers who are less likely to default in their repayment.
We execute this mandate as a banking industry in a way that builds confidence in our country. We also do so in a manner that maintains, and consistently improves, the global standing and credibility of SA’s banks. It is for this reason that the South African banking sector is the second-soundest in the world. We should be proud of that as a country!
SA has all the ingredients to be an immensely successful country. We have a vibrant and diversified business sector, a world-class banking sector, a strong legal system, innovative people and a youth dividend, if we develop our youth. We call on the government to lead efforts to create an environment to optimise our strengths and regain our investment-grade status.
• Coovadia is MD of the Banking Association of SA.
