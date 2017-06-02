Child murders call for action from all in business

Not a month goes by without the murder of a child making the headlines. In the Western Cape alone, three children were murdered in May, including Courtney Pieters, 3, whose body was found in a field near her home in Elsies River. She had allegedly been raped before she was killed.

Iyapha Yamile, 4, of Khayelitsha, whose half-naked body was found stuffed in a plastic bag in a public toilet, is also believed to have been raped.

A two-year-old toddler, also from Khayelitsha, who was certified dead on arrival at hospital, was also raped, allegedly by her father. In March, two young girls were murdered: Stacha Arendse, 11, and Rene Roman, 13. Stacha’s body was found in a field not far from her Tafelsig home and Rene’s decomposed body was reportedly found in a shed near her home in Lavender Hill on Human Rights Day.

Violence, including violence against children, is pervasive in SA. The sexual abuse of children and adolescents is widespread "and possibly worse than previously estimated", according to a study conducted by the Optimus Foundation into the sexual victimisation of children in SA, published in 2016.

The report, based on nationally representative data, says one in three children in SA have experienced some form of sexual abuse, which is persistent over the course of their lifetimes and present in their daily lives.