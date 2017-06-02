SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Child murders call for action from all in business
Companies looking to develop a corporate social investment strategy can help cash-strapped NGOs serving vulnerable children
Not a month goes by without the murder of a child making the headlines. In the Western Cape alone, three children were murdered in May, including Courtney Pieters, 3, whose body was found in a field near her home in Elsies River. She had allegedly been raped before she was killed.
Iyapha Yamile, 4, of Khayelitsha, whose half-naked body was found stuffed in a plastic bag in a public toilet, is also believed to have been raped.
A two-year-old toddler, also from Khayelitsha, who was certified dead on arrival at hospital, was also raped, allegedly by her father. In March, two young girls were murdered: Stacha Arendse, 11, and Rene Roman, 13. Stacha’s body was found in a field not far from her Tafelsig home and Rene’s decomposed body was reportedly found in a shed near her home in Lavender Hill on Human Rights Day.
Violence, including violence against children, is pervasive in SA. The sexual abuse of children and adolescents is widespread "and possibly worse than previously estimated", according to a study conducted by the Optimus Foundation into the sexual victimisation of children in SA, published in 2016.
The report, based on nationally representative data, says one in three children in SA have experienced some form of sexual abuse, which is persistent over the course of their lifetimes and present in their daily lives.
What this says about South African society and what it means for us is devastating and calls for urgent action.
While everyone has a role to play in dealing with social disintegration, corporate SA could and should be making a bigger contribution.
In 2015, the government spent about R800bn on social development, while corporate SA spent just 1% of that – about R8.1bn, according to Trialogue, a consultancy that publishes the Corporate Social Investment Handbook.
High-profile and big listed companies are giving and like to be seen to be giving, but there are many less conspicuous companies that are not.
SA has about 172,000 registered and about 50,000 unregistered nongovernmental organisations (NGOs).
A significant number of these are serving vulnerable children and tackling various areas of need, from food security to shelter, early childhood development, education and career counselling, to music therapy, trauma counselling and sports programmes.
NGOs are mostly poorly funded and underresourced. They rely on government and private donations for funding and the goodwill of volunteers mostly from the communities they serve.
Those with the budget to pay salaries usually pay their staff a stipend or a meagre wage.
They need all the funding and support they can get to build their capacity and to sustain them in the critical work that they are doing. In terms of support, they may need professionals to serve as board members or to do pro bono work as well as to impart skills and leverage or share their contacts.
Companies that have not yet developed a corporate social investment strategy or committed to giving to a developmental cause, should prioritise it.
• Moskoff is the executive director of Connect Network, a network of more than 100 NGOs serving women and children at risk
