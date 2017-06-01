THE INSIDER: Trump scales new levels of hocus

It remains a mystery, but after some power-staring at his qwerty keyboard, the Insider thinks the leader of the free world might have been trying to type this: "Despite the constant negative press c*%k!**k**s!"

Just put them in the scuppers

Five vessel owners who ferry passengers between the Robben Island Museum and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town have been referred to the Competition Tribunal on charges of price fixing and collusive tendering. Thembekile Maritime Services, Silverbuckle Trade 21 C, Nauticat Charters, Ferry Charters and Tigger 2 Charters were found to have met at the Cape Town Fish Market coffee shop in late 2015 to agree where they agreed to increase the prices they would charge the museum in response to a tender. In keeping with nautical traditions, the Insider says put them in the scuppers with the hosepipe on them.

Not-so-wise words

"There’s an old … saying in Tennessee … I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee Fool me once … (three-second pause) … Shame on …(four-second pause) … Shame on you … (Six-second pause) … Fool me … Can’t get fooled again." — George W Bush in Tennessee, September 17 2002.