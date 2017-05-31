The cost of cigarettes that smokers don’t think about

The many health risks linked to smoking are well known, in part thanks to increased public awareness around the dangers of smoking brought about by decades-long anti-tobacco campaigns, and secondly, by up-scaled tobacco control programmes.

But despite encouraging decreases in smoking prevalence in most countries globally (The Lancet reported in May this year on the 2015 Global Burden of Disease Study that only four countries had significant annualised increases in smoking prevalence between 2005 and 2015), many people are still battling the addiction that is smoking.

Laura* is an ex-smoker who successfully kicked the habit 17 years ago. She recalls how difficult it was to make the decision to quit.

"I started smoking in high school and over the next seven years, I smoked socially. In my mind, I had convinced myself that it was not so bad because I wasn’t doing it all the time."

Increasingly though, Laura began feeling guilty about her habit.

"After years of smoking, a family member passed away from cancer and that was really my big wake-up call. There is a history of cancer in my family and I felt that I was really being irresponsible with my health by smoking."

Still, even with the knowledge of increased health risks in her family, Laura battled to quit.

"I remember buying countless packets of cigarettes, smoking half a packet over the course of a weekend, just to throw it away on Monday morning when I resolved to quit. I was literally throwing away money."

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of the Centre for Clinical Excellence at Discovery, commented on the trend of young people smoking: "Smoking in young adults is very concerning. Two forms of biases are said to play a role in young people continuing to smoke. Optimism bias and over-confidence. So, while most people know the ill-effects of smoking many who smoke do not believe they will succumb to those ill-effects. Many young people who smoke believe they can easily give it up. Yet, less than 5% of people who attempt to give up smoking succeed."

Like Laura, many people worldwide are trying to quit smoking, mostly for health reasons and some because of pressure from loved ones. Most people who want to quit, feel that it is more manageable to reduce their cigarette use rather than go cold turkey.

Nematswerani says: "Smoking is both a physical and psychological addiction. A physical addiction happens because a person becomes addicted to the nicotine in cigarettes. When cutting down on smoking, a person will experience nicotine withdrawal symptoms. On the psychological side, smoking is very much a mental addiction. It becomes habitual behaviour, triggered by external cues such as with morning coffee, or having a drink with friends, or getting into your car after work. And often it is used as an emotional crutch or stress reliever."

There is no argument that the many health risks associated with smoking should convince even the most hardened smoker to give up the habit. But if that is not convincing, the increasing expenses just might. The personal cost of smoking doesn’t end with the pack of cigarettes you buy, and this coupled with the billions spent on smoking-related healthcare makes smoking a very pricey practice.

Nematswerani works out the direct cost of smoking: "Typically, a pack of cigarettes could cost between R25 and R45. Let’s say you smoke a pack a day at R45, you’re looking at R315 per week, or about R16,380 per year. The opportunity cost of this is significant if you think about what this money could have bought or afforded you over a 10 or 20-year period."

If you think that budgeting for your packet of cigarettes is enough – think again. The financial consequences of smoking can also include higher healthcare costs, increased insurance premiums and even lower resale value for cars and homes.

The biggest impact is on healthcare costs. A research study conducted by Discovery Vitality and the Rand Corporation, showed that both obesity and smoking are associated with significantly increased healthcare expenditure. Nematswerani said: "In looking at the health and medical claims data of 70,000 South Africans, we found that current and past smokers had a 13% increase in their healthcare expenses, compared to non-smokers."

And a study by the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town and the Medical Research Council showed that the healthcare cost of cardiovascular disease in South Africa, is approximately R5bn a year. This includes costs related to a loss of productivity.

While the data and research paint the negative picture of the cost of smoking, changing an ingrained habit such as smoking can be so overwhelming that most people give up before they even try.

Finding ways to help improve their health by quitting smoking, should remain a priority for governments, civil society, healthcare professionals and funders. Nematswerani concludes: "Quitting smoking is difficult because nicotine is so highly addictive. Yet, many who succeed are able to do so by mustering willpower. However, many smokers, particularly those who are heavy smokers may require a combination of counselling, nicotine replacement therapy or even medication to succeed. No price is too high to succeed."

Laura agrees with the importance of changing behaviour which she attributes to changing her thinking about smoking. She came to the realisation that quitting smoking, even social smoking, meant stopping completely.

"I started thinking of myself as a non-smoker, which meant that I couldn’t fall back on a social cigarette when I went out with friends. It was hard initially, but the moment I started thinking differently, the commitment to stop became easier. Today it is one of the biggest reliefs for me to know that I don’t have the emotional crutch of smoking anymore."

*Name changed in the interest of protecting the individual’s privacy.