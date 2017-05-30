THE INSIDER: Bankers both shaken and stirred

Being in charge of a bank is an awfully grown-up job, which is why the people given the task of looking after other people’s money are over 18 and thus able to partake of the occasional tipple. Last week, Bank of England governor Mark Carney poked fun at the drinking habits of the bank’s internal oversight official, Anthony Habgood, who e-mailed that the depiction of novelist Jane Austen on a new British banknote made it look as if the writer had just drunk a "bracing martini".

Staying in the spirit of things, Carney replied, "I will drink the martini and order another two." Except he wasn’t talking to a colleague but to a hoaxer — the same hoaxer who claims to be behind a similar exchange with the CEO of Barclays who believed he was swapping messages with the bank’s chairman when he told him he owed him "a large scotch".

The Insider is not sure which is worse: that two such august industry figures are so easily taken in by a merry prankster, or that they are such enthusiasts when it comes to alcohol.

Trump gets nuts and bolts right

President Donald Trump is not exactly gifted with diplomatic skill. He’s not one who, as was once said of a good diplomat, can tell you to go to hell in such a nice way that you actually look forward to the trip. After an overseas tour, Trump has returned to Washington, and while he reserved some of his diplomatic tact for his touchy Saudi hosts, he dropped it altogether when meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office the week before.

The Russians like straight talk and don’t want to hear that some foreign leader is not exactly playing with a full deck when you mean he is plain insane. No surprise then that Trump told Lavrov exactly what he thought of his fired FBI chief James Comey. "He was crazy, a real nut job," he reportedly told Lavrov. One wonders how he labels President Jacob Zuma. "That dancing bloke who keeps his bolts in his nuke stations!"