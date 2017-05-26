THE INSIDER: You have to hand it to Melania and her Middle East Donald duck

A video of US President Donald Trump on his visit to the Middle East has gone viral. Not the one in which he calls terrorists "losers" instead of "monsters" because that’ll shame them more. Not the one where he bows and then does a hop and a bit of a skip in obeisance before a Saudi prince. It’s the one where he puts his hand out to his wife, Melania, and she calmly swats at it, misses and keeps on walking. Many commentators see this as proof that their marriage is a sham. The Insider thinks it is proof that Trump’s hands really are so small his wife simply couldn’t focus on them long enough to make contact.

Trump is being a wally for you

Or perhaps in spurning her husband’s hand Melania Trump was simply being cruel to be kind? A new study by University of Plymouth researchers has found that making someone feel negative emotions actually proves to be beneficial in the long run. The study suggests that empathy leads people to choose particular negative emotional experiences they believe will ultimately help someone they care for.

This is clearly what the US president is doing, not so? This beautiful negativity he is forcing many Americans (and the world) to endure as he lurches from one public gaffe to another is in order to foist his benevolence upon his fellow Americans. Right? Yes … The Insider is somewhat certain this is not what the first lady was thinking when she "missed" her husband’s outstretched digits.

Wise Words

A pure hand needs no glove to cover it. — Nathaniel Hawthorne, US novelist 1804-1864