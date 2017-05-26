Regulators are the reason big pharma can charge what it likes

As part of a deal worth approximately R4.7bn, Aspen bought the marketing rights to a portfolio of cancer drugs from GlaxoSmithKine in 2009, and Turing paid approximately R723m for the marketing rights for Daraprim. But why would pharmaceutical companies pay millions for drugs already (or soon to be) in the public domain which can be freely copied by generic drug manufacturers?

What they both effectively paid millions for was the marketing approval from drug regulatory authorities. In other words, they were purchasing the marketing rights, along with access to a supply of the drug, which meant they could by-pass the regulatory hurdles required to market the medicine.

If other companies wanted to compete in the respective "markets" and sell the same medicines, they would need to apply for a new generic drug approval from the relevant drug regulatory authority. In the case of the US, a would-be competitor would have to submit an "abbreviated new drug application" to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the FDA commissioner, Dr Scott Gottlieb, "Filing [an abbreviated new drug application] with the FDA used to cost as little as $1m; today it can run as high as $20m, sometimes more".

Entering the US drug market is not only costly; the FDA has a backlog of thousands of generic drug applications that, on average, take 50 months to approve. This means that some old, off-patent drugs may not be facing competition from other generic entrants, which creates an opening for companies to extract extraordinarily high profits by driving-up the prices of drugs such as Daraprim.

To be clear, if no barriers put up by the FDA and other drug regulatory authorities existed, the high price of drugs would be the signal for other pharmaceutical companies to step into the market and produce a good quality drug at a lower price. Companies such as Turing (Aspen) that buy the marketing rights from others can charge relatively high prices only because they are, inadvertently, being protected by the drug regulators. In a competitive free market, there would be many more drug producers making and marketing these products.