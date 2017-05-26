Ramaphosa is not a Marikana villain
Controversial e-mail to Shabangu cannot be interpreted as incitement
The most telling statement in Peter Alexander’s article on Cyril Ramaphosa’s involvement in the Marikana tragedy (Sorry, Cyril, Marikana apology is not enough) is: "His critics (me included) are very clear that his failure to insist on negotiations led to the deaths."
This conviction appears to inform his reading of events, causing him to make bold claims of culpability without the evidence to support them.
From e-mail exchanges between Ramaphosa and Lonmin management, it is clear that on Saturday August 11 2012, he received a report about an unprotected strike by rock-drill operators at Marikana mine.
The following day, he received an e-mail from Lonmin’s management about violence at the mine in which two security officials were killed. They asked Ramaphosa to urge the government to increase the presence of police "to protect life and limb". Ramaphosa undertook to do so, explaining to the Marikana commission: "My motivation in so doing was to prevent further loss of life and injury."
Late on that Sunday evening, Ramaphosa sent an e-mail to managers at Lonmin, reporting on a discussion he had had with then minister of police Nathi Mthethwa, saying: "As I indi-cated, I … stressed they should immediately take steps to ensure they protect life and property and bring those responsible for the terrible acts of violence and death to book."
It is difficult to see how this could be construed as an incitement to kill mine workers. In his testimony, Ramaphosa said he had not specified to the minister of police what steps he should take. This was supported by Mthethwa’s testimony.
That was the last communication Ramaphosa had with Mthethwa before the killing of 34 workers four days later. He If the minister had conveyed Ramaphosa’s views to the police management, and the people who subsequently took the tactical decisions on the ground, that would have been the extent of it.Significantly, this e-mail was not among the original set of e-mails submitted to the Farlam Commission by Lonmin. It was only submitted later as part of Ramaphosa’s evidence-in-chief.
This e-mail is probably the most important of those presented to the commission because it reports on Ramaphosa’s last conversation with Mthethwa, the only person in the executive who was in contact with the police management. It was referred to in the commission’s report but has received almost no media coverage. Ramaphosa ended it by saying, "Let us all keep cool heads." According to the e-mails he sent to Lonmin management the day before the killing of the mine workers, Ramaphosa urged then minister of mineral resources Susan Shabangu to ensure the events at Marikana were characterised not as a simple labour dispute, but as criminal acts. (By this stage, eight more people had been killed, some in the most gruesome way.)
He wrote: "The terrible events that have unfolded cannot be described as a labour dispute. They are plainly dastardly criminal and must be characterised as such.
"In line with this characterisation there needs to be concomitant action to address this situation," he wrote.
Ramaphosa’s critics argue that this statement proves he was urging the government to use lethal force against workers. But in the context of what had taken place, it was not unreasonable to characterise the killing of 10 people as "dastardly criminal". Nor was it unreasonable that the response of the authorities had to be appropriate to the circumstances.
There is no evidence that the action Ramaphosa was contemplating was of the sort that unfolded on August 16.
When asked at the commission whether he had anything else in mind to ensure there was no further escalation of violence, Ramaphosa said: "No, I did not have anything further in mind except that the police need to do their job and as I understand it their job is to have a presence where acts of criminality are taking place, to prevent further acts of criminality and to arrest those who they know have perpetrated such acts so that they do not carry on perpetrating those acts.
"That is the sum total of what I expect the police to do."
No reasonable person would interpret that what Ramaphosa said to Shabangu was a threat.
The Farlam commission established that there was no basis for the claim that Ramaphosa was responsible for any of the deaths.
There is also no evidence Shabangu mentioned her conversation with Ramaphosa to anyone. When asked during cross-examination why he had not pushed for a negotiated outcome, Ramaphosa said although negotiation was the best way to resolve disputes, his primary concern at that stage was that stability be restored in the light of the continuing killings.
To place responsibility for the 34 deaths on Ramaphosa for his failure to insist on negotiations is dishonest and disingenuous. Ramaphosa was not the only actor in these events; he was not even one of the main actors.
The failure to find a negotiated outcome cannot be placed exclusively at his door.
If there was such a failure, it would need to be shared by all those involved.
In its final report, the Farlam commission established that there was no basis for the claim that Ramaphosa was responsible for any of the deaths.
Judge Farlam said he had no reason to believe that "the SAPS would launch the precipitate, ill-planned and poorly commanded operations" and the accusations made against Ramaphosa "are groundless".
Relying on the available evidence, it is clear that the Farlam commission could not have arrived at any other conclusion.
• Setiloane is a businessman and former CEO of Business Leadership SA.
