Ramaphosa is not a Marikana villain

This e-mail is probably the most important of those presented to the commission because it reports on Ramaphosa’s last conversation with Mthethwa, the only person in the executive who was in contact with the police management. It was referred to in the commission’s report but has received almost no media coverage. Ramaphosa ended it by saying, "Let us all keep cool heads." According to the e-mails he sent to Lonmin management the day before the killing of the mine workers, Ramaphosa urged then minister of mineral resources Susan Shabangu to ensure the events at Marikana were characterised not as a simple labour dispute, but as criminal acts. (By this stage, eight more people had been killed, some in the most gruesome way.)

He wrote: "The terrible events that have unfolded cannot be described as a labour dispute. They are plainly dastardly criminal and must be characterised as such.

"In line with this characterisation there needs to be concomitant action to address this situation," he wrote.

Ramaphosa’s critics argue that this statement proves he was urging the government to use lethal force against workers. But in the context of what had taken place, it was not unreasonable to characterise the killing of 10 people as "dastardly criminal". Nor was it unreasonable that the response of the authorities had to be appropriate to the circumstances.

There is no evidence that the action Ramaphosa was contemplating was of the sort that unfolded on August 16.

When asked at the commission whether he had anything else in mind to ensure there was no further escalation of violence, Ramaphosa said: "No, I did not have anything further in mind except that the police need to do their job and as I understand it their job is to have a presence where acts of criminality are taking place, to prevent further acts of criminality and to arrest those who they know have perpetrated such acts so that they do not carry on perpetrating those acts.

"That is the sum total of what I expect the police to do."

No reasonable person would interpret that what Ramaphosa said to Shabangu was a threat.