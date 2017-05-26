Eskom must overturn itself in Molefe case

In an extraordinary turn of events, in order for Eskom to even get started with legal arguments to defend the circus that has now become the return of Brian Molefe, it needs to undo the legal victory it won in 2010 when former CEO Jacob Maroga pulled the "I did not resign" stunt against Eskom.

On October 28 2009, Maroga informed the board that having thought long and hard about a matter in respect of which he disagreed with the board and, in particular, its then chairman Bobby Godsell, he had decided to resign as CEO.

After some deliberation, the board decided to accept his resignation. At a dinner meeting between Maroga and two of Eskom’s directors, the board’s acceptance of the resignation was communicated to him. The directors and Maroga left the dinner fully recognising that the employment contract had been terminated and the only matter that remained was the calculation of Maroga’s exit payment.