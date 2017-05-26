RESIGNATION VICTORY
Eskom must overturn itself in Molefe case
There can be no argument that Molefe has not only resigned in writing, he also took another job as MP
In an extraordinary turn of events, in order for Eskom to even get started with legal arguments to defend the circus that has now become the return of Brian Molefe, it needs to undo the legal victory it won in 2010 when former CEO Jacob Maroga pulled the "I did not resign" stunt against Eskom.
On October 28 2009, Maroga informed the board that having thought long and hard about a matter in respect of which he disagreed with the board and, in particular, its then chairman Bobby Godsell, he had decided to resign as CEO.
After some deliberation, the board decided to accept his resignation. At a dinner meeting between Maroga and two of Eskom’s directors, the board’s acceptance of the resignation was communicated to him. The directors and Maroga left the dinner fully recognising that the employment contract had been terminated and the only matter that remained was the calculation of Maroga’s exit payment.
The following morning, Maroga informed the board in a letter that, upon reflection overnight, he had changed his mind and his offer to resign had merely been a remark of frustration and should not be construed as a resignation.
The board insisted that Maroga had resigned and Judge Thokozile Masipa at the high court and Judge Pieter Meyer on appeal were persuaded by Eskom’s eloquent arguments that Maroga had indeed resigned.
Maroga’s defence team went to great lengths to convince the court, referring, as lawyers do, to applicable case law precedent.
Among other things, they argued that for a resignation to be legally effective, employees have to evince a clear and unambiguous intention either by words or by conduct not to go on with their contracts of employment.
They argued that employees have to lead a reasonable person to the conclusion that they do not intend to fulfil their part of the contract and resignation in the heat of the moment should be held ineffective.
Eskom convinced the judges that Maroga’s argument had no merit. The court dismissed Maroga’s arguments with contempt, calling his version of events contradictory, unreliable and lacking in credence. This was so with Maroga having resigned orally and changing his mind a few hours later.
If Maroga’s version of events was described by the judges as lacking in credence, one wonders what Molefe’s "I resigned", "I was retrenched" and "I was on unpaid leave" will be described by the courts. Eskom has to belie the arguments its lawyers made in the Maroga case and demonstrate that Molefe, by his words or conduct, did not evince an unambiguous intention to resign.
There can be no argument that Molefe has not only resigned in writing, as evidenced by his media statement in November 2016, which was accepted by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown in like manner.
Compared to Maroga’s few hours of "resignation", Molefe’s has taken nearly six months — and if that was not enough, he took another job as an MP in Parliament in the full glare of the public.
Eskom and Molefe will require a Herculean effort to convince the courts against the legal arguments made by Eskom in 2010 that Molefe’s conduct should not be construed as a resignation.
•Ratshimbilani is a director at Tshisevhe Gwina Ratshimbilani Inc
Please login or register to comment.