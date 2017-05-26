Chamber seeks to learn from the past and build a more equal future

That is the role the chamber has played in supporting companies in dealing with employee indebtedness, assisting pension funds in tracking pensioners and their families, helping to fix the compensation system for those who have fallen ill as a result of their jobs.

The three individuals in the documentary are among the many thousands whose lives will be better because the chamber has chosen to be a catalyst of change.

We know about mining’s part in SA’s predemocratic era. We know about mining’s effects since 2004. We must acknowledge the harm where it was done and build on the good. This would be a big step towards a future in which we mine minerals in ways that do not provoke opposition, scepticism or mistrust.

I refuse to accept that we cannot mine without doing harm to people, be they our employees or the communities around our mines. And if a negative event occurs, because errors do happen, then we must have in place structures, systems and processes that will enable justice to be done in a manner that properly fulfills our good intentions.

We have made significant strides towards meeting this overall goal, but we also need to acknowledge — to ourselves in the first instance and to our society as a whole — that we know we have a long, long way to go.