Foucault’s ‘biopower’ sheds light on suicide dilemma

These personality traits were reflected to some extent in his work. He produced 140 works, mainly historical research. Many of his 19 novels can be seen as anti-apartheid works, of which the best known is Na die Geliefde Land, about postapartheid Afrikaner society, recently filmed as Promised Land.

In practically all his novels, the main characters are introverted, passive loners ill at ease with the world. Not much happens, a lack of action that Schoeman once gave as reason for the low readership figures he attracted.

And yet his writing is universally described as mesmerising "once you get into it", taking the reader on an inward journey, towards a destination of greater self-awareness. Author Cas Wepener has written perceptively about his main characters always dying, and how assisting people to come to terms with death — which biopower goes to great lengths to hide from everyday life — is often the key part of this process. Indeed, Schoeman worked at a hospice in Britain in his youth.

In one masterpiece, Uur van die Engel (Hour of the Angel) the key character, whose life is being researched half-heartedly by a contemporary filmmaker, is one of those repressed, Calvinist, half-dead Afrikaner pillars of the community from the 1930s, the era that gave rise to apartheid. He is trying to get his bad poetry published and chances on signs of rhymes written a century before, and which could have been the very first poetry in Afrikaans.

As he is sidelined through the petty small-town politics, where the best that can happen are visits to his collection of historical artefacts, the centrepiece of which is a skull that no one can identify as animal or human, we are gradually exposed to the heavily censored history of land grabs that underlay the utterly dull Afrikaner culture of our poet and his ilk.

Still later, Schoeman gives a glimpse into the life of the coloured man who had written a set of lively songs sung at happy religious gatherings and wild parties in a community that was much more vital, but which was destroyed by colonialism.

In terms of biopower, Schoeman shows how deadening colonialism’s drive to ensure a quality life for a minority of whites was, at the expense of much more vital communities, the same ones that engendered Afrikaans as the opposite of the propaganda tool used by teachers and preachers (and which many Afrikaans-speakers see as having been liberated in 1994).

There is a set of logics behind suicide bombing. An eye for an eye is one, murder can be justified if you yourself die in the process. Another could be a rejection of biopower’s ethics of life as the absolute good, a wrenching back of the right to kill and die in the name of a God.

It is affirmation of death as part of life. Assisted suicide creates ethical problems around the helper being an accessory to murder. But if you starve yourself to death, you avoid these charges, and make the statement that death is natural, that we have to let nature be. And perhaps, using the clues from Schoeman’s novels, we need to wrest control over life and death from colonial biopower.