NATION IN TROUBLE
Easy fixes and hard corruption will not give us SA we were promised
Transformation to an equal, just and prosperous society requires a brand-new vision for the future
As SA limps through its most delicate political, economic and social crisis since the end of apartheid, it is painfully clear we are all deeply immersed in this mess. Either we come out of it together, through serious action for change — not just words — or fall into the abyss together, rich and poor, black and white, women and men.
When the institutional and social foundations of a society break down, they can’t be fixed as if they were a car, computer or refrigerator. It takes an immense amount of social energy and collective leadership to rebuild a broken country — much more than is required to maintain it in good shape and infinitely more than is needed to break it in the first place.
While political and economic elites can be responsible for maintaining or breaking a society, the process of building a new one requires the entire population. This is a gigantic and often impervious task, paved with unknowns and immense risks.
Because of the sense of urgency growing across society, a team of South African academics known as the State Capacity Research Group has compiled a detailed report on the crises we are experiencing.
The report, which is due for public release on Thursday, is aptly entitled The Betrayal of the Promise and provides a wealth of information as well as a conceptual framework to make sense of the mess. The report is of extreme importance, not only because it gives us a coherent picture of the scale of corruption and financial flows involving politicians and their business "friends", but also because it highlights the political dynamics that have led to this state of affairs.
Needless to say, the betrayed promise is that of a united, just, nonracial and prosperous SA. In his inauguration speech, former president Nelson Mandela promised "to liberate all our people from the continuing bondage of poverty, deprivation, suffering, gender and other discrimination … [to] build [a] society in which all South Africans, both black and white, will be able to walk tall, without any fear in their hearts, assured of their inalienable right to human dignity – a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world".
While the first couple of years after the advent of democracy involved an attempt to tackle the economic structures and principles that had resulted in the huge centralisation of wealth and power into a few hands, the politics of the day soon "normalised", abandoning the goals of transformation to embrace the dominant creed of the time: economic growth would bring prosperity for all, making any structural intervention unnecessary. Thus, policy interventions were redirected to ensure the country was open for business, ultimately relegating any need to redistribute resources or tackle historical imbalances to the margins of political debate.
In many ways, President Jacob Zuma’s rise to power was a result of more than a decade of frustrated expectations of change. His supporters heralded him as the "man of the people" as opposed to the more elitist Thabo Mbeki, who had long exercised his power with little accountability to the tripartite alliance involving the ANC, the South African Communist Party and Cosatu.
Of course, Zuma did not keep his promise either. To the contrary, he built a system of patronage involving cliques of public administrators, party factions and state-owned enterprises, with a ramification of business interests in the private sector, which explains the ruling elite’s resilience in power. None of the longstanding social injustices, from land ownership to excessive inequality, was tackled in any meaningful way.
Now that the president feels threatened by a stronger opposition and a more vocal civil society, he is calling for "radical economic transformation", which is yet another slogan trying to capture the broken promise of 1994.
The main reason was that the ruling party lacked a vision for development. Rather than creating an enabling environment for new industries, it captured state enterprises
But what does "radical economy transformation" mean? For the State Capacity Research Group, it is simply the latest attempt to give legitimacy to a "silent coup" founded on the complete capture of state resources to pursue private ends.
It is indeed hard to imagine how institutions captured by private interests can now become drivers of transformation for the public at large. This is why it is completely naïve to entertain the thought that nationalisation and even expropriation would be a viable option in a context where corruption has become endemic.
I have seen the failure of such policies with my own eyes in Venezuela, a country that had promised to bring about social justice, but ultimately achieved only conflict, resentment and economic collapse.
In Venezuela, too, the 1990s brought hope for change after decades of elite politics that had marginalised millions of poor people. However, despite enjoying control of public institutions, a considerable wealth of natural resources and virtually no formal opposition, the Venezuelan government was unable to really transform the economy.
The main reason was that the ruling party lacked a vision for development. Rather than creating an enabling environment for new industries, it captured state enterprises with a view to turning them into cash cows for its own chains of patronage.
Instead of focusing on new forms of industrialisation and decentralised agricultural production in a country heavily dependent on imports to feed itself, Venezuela invested in additional oil exploration. Instead of diversifying the economy, it made the country more reliant on giant public corporations — which were ever more corrupt and inefficient.
If SA wants to avoid such a downward spiral, it needs to avoid easy fixes. We need real transformation, not just slogans or old-fashioned ideas. We can’t simply trade an economic system controlled by a few white billionaires for one controlled by a few black billionaires. We can’t just replace one form of patronage with another.
Transformation means breaking away from oppression once and for all. In my new book, Wellbeing Economy: Success in a World Without Growth, I discuss a set of policies that would lead to real economic transformation. In particular, I propose putting small and micro-enterprises at the core of value-creation in the economy, while discouraging the creation of corporate oligopolies.
I recommend downsizing Eskom to a mere facilitator of energy exchanges across the power grid, thus empowering independent producers and, above all, communities and households to produce and exchange their own renewable energy.
I also discuss how a modern system of taxation should put citizens in the driver’s seat, thus making public budgets more accountable and potentially increasing support for higher taxation among top earners.
I point out the need for a public health approach, as well as a new focus on education for all, which can be easily achieved if the state stops investing in vanity projects and industries become more sustainable, thus reducing the damage they inflict on society.
Finally, I show how coproduction (not just superficial public consultations) in the delivery of services is our best chance to promote social cohesion and decent employment in local communities.
All these measures require a vision of where we want to go as a society. And I believe this vision is aptly captured by the term "wellbeing", which speaks to our cultural and social values. Wasn’t this the 1994 promise after all? That we would build a better country together?
• Fioramonti is the director of GovInn at the University of Pretoria and the author of Wellbeing Economy: Success in a World Without Growth (Macmillan).
