EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma is on many agendas, and not in a good way

The ANC NEC and veterans are talking about the president stepping down, while Eskom is being probed — and not in a good way either

24 May 2017 - 13:43 Wilson Johwa
The motion of no confidence in Zuma is, apparently, on the agenda as the ANC NEC meets this weekend.

ANC veterans want the NEC to take a stance on calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Complacency has cost Amcu some ground in the platinum belt, and some members are starting to compare it to its rival, the National Union of Mineworkers.

Steven Friedman says when parties are forced to battle to win support, they do not suddenly become sensitive to the people’s needs. However, citizens who are organised to claim a voice have much more bargaining power.

So, to save herself, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has cut Brian Molefe loose. It may, at last, be the end of his incredible run of political protection.

Hilary Joffe says the Black Business Council may still have to co-operate with the Business Unity SA in Nedlac, if it wants its voice heard.

Eskom is being probed left, right and centre. The Department of Public Enterprises has already drawn up the terms of reference for its investigation to run alongside an enquiry by Parliament, while the DA and the EFF pursue court action.

Malusi Gigaba is to be hands-on at SAA. The minister says the board needs a balance of skills and that all its committees work well.

The black industrialist programme is halfway there, as the Department of Trade and Industry sets aside a R1bn fund for the agriprocessing sector.

Mergers and acquistions within the EU totals $206.9bn so far during 2017, more than double the $95.5bn recorded at this time last year and the first time to exceed $200bn since 2007.

BUSINESS DAY TV: ANC’s NEC is still unlikely to take action against Jacob Zuma

Political analyst Daniel Silke discusses the future of the tripartite alliance as the rifts deepen ahead of December’s ANC leadership congress
The day Eskom felt the heat from backbencher Pravin Gordhan

'I don’t know if the board is living in a sort of oblivion but the public is connecting the dots'
What Lynne Brown and Eskom said in parliament is ‘perjury’, says ANC

The ANC spokesperson says according to the ‘incoherent version tabled today, Brian Molefe had never resigned from Eskom but rather was on unpaid ...
State’s anti-corruption task team probes Eskom’s coal deal with Gupta family

The task team’s co-chair and acting Hawks head, Yolisa Matakata, also told MPs that the task team was working on ‘the Nkandla investigation’
