BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma is on many agendas, and not in a good way
The ANC NEC and veterans are talking about the president stepping down, while Eskom is being probed — and not in a good way either
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The motion of no confidence in Zuma is, apparently, on the agenda as the ANC NEC meets this weekend.
Complacency has cost Amcu some ground in the platinum belt, and some members are starting to compare it to its rival, the National Union of Mineworkers.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Steven Friedman says when parties are forced to battle to win support, they do not suddenly become sensitive to the people’s needs. However, citizens who are organised to claim a voice have much more bargaining power.
So, to save herself, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has cut Brian Molefe loose. It may, at last, be the end of his incredible run of political protection.
Hilary Joffe says the Black Business Council may still have to co-operate with the Business Unity SA in Nedlac, if it wants its voice heard.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Eskom is being probed left, right and centre. The Department of Public Enterprises has already drawn up the terms of reference for its investigation to run alongside an enquiry by Parliament, while the DA and the EFF pursue court action.
Malusi Gigaba is to be hands-on at SAA. The minister says the board needs a balance of skills and that all its committees work well.
The black industrialist programme is halfway there, as the Department of Trade and Industry sets aside a R1bn fund for the agriprocessing sector.
Oh, Very Visual
Graph of the day
Mergers and acquistions within the EU totals $206.9bn so far during 2017, more than double the $95.5bn recorded at this time last year and the first time to exceed $200bn since 2007.
Please login or register to comment.