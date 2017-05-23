RATINGS BIAS
How turmoil in Brics states undermines their global standing
The political and economic turmoil is damaging the reputation and trust for success of the bloc and its institutions
Governments in developing and developed countries have in recent years strongly criticised the IMF, World Bank and credit ratings agencies for being biased towards western countries and serving their political interests.
The Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) leaders are repeatedly calling for fast-tracking the establishment and strengthening of their own institutions to substitute the western-biased ones. Questions have been asked whether these calls are about fulfilling financial needs or a backlash against the weakening political and economic effects of Brics countries.
The political and economic turmoil characterising the Brics countries is damaging the reputation and trust for success of the bloc and its institutions — the New Development Bank and the Brics ratings agency.
Internal tension is threatening its long-term survival. India boycotted Beijing’s One Belt, One Road summit in protest against the project’s infringement on the nation’s sovereignty.
China is pushing Pakistan, Laos and many other Central Asia countries into agreeing to projects with high-interest loans that could push them into debt traps.
It is casting a shadow on Brics multilateral relations as Beijing leads the invitation of more pro-China countries into Brics-plus.
The Bric bloc was formerly convened in 2009, with SA joining in 2010 to form Brics. These five countries were deemed to be at a similar stage of economic development, but the association has become increasingly meaningless as they follow different developmental trajectories.
Brazil emerged as an economic power during a commodities boom that ended in 2012, when the Chinese economy, Brazil’s biggest export market for its raw materials, began to slow down. Brazil was downgraded to junk status with a negative outlook by S&P Global Ratings in 2015 due to the deteriorating economy, weak public finances, numerous corruption scandals, frozen infrastructure investment, and mounting political problems.
Its economy is going through the worst recession in more than three decades following a drop in commodity prices causing chaos and lawlessness since the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff in 2014. President Michel Temer’s party has been beset by corruption accusations since it took over from Rousseff in 2016, derailing his efforts to spearhead economic reforms to revitalise Brazil’s economy.
Russia has been downgraded one step above junk status by Moody’s, with a negative outlook and to junk status by S&P in 2015 following the economic contraction due to falling oil prices, a plunging currency, a weakening financial system, government officials’ corruption scandals and sanctions due to the country’s intervention in the Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin’s involvement in the US election scandal is further denting his already questionable reputation.
India has remained stuck at one notch above junk status since 2004. Ratings agencies have ruled out the possibility for an upgrade in the foreseeable future, citing vulnerabilities stemming from the country’s low per-capita income, high debt-to-GDP ratio, bad assets of its banks and weak public finances including the worst fiscal deficit in Asia.
China is the only Brics member that has an A credit rating, although it is at risk of losing it due to rising public debt
The country has strongly criticised international ratings agencies in a bid to push for better ratings, which are expected to act as an endorsement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies.
China is the only Brics member that has an A credit rating, although it is at risk of losing it due to rising public debt, which is weighing down the savings rate in the country. The credit growth continues to outpace income growth and new lending that is financing public investment.
The volatility in the country’s financial markets is increasing as the heavily borrowed Chinese local governments keep the economy afloat by injecting borrowed money into public infrastructure projects.
SA has been marred by scandals, an overnight cabinet reshuffle and the government approving controversial appointments of incompetent figures fingered in corruption scandals to key parastatal positions.
It is also facing a downgrade by Moody’s, following recent downgrades to junk status by S&P and Fitch.
The reasons cited are the country’s mounting sovereign debt accelerated by the government’s guarantees on contingent liabilities in state-owned entities, weakening position of the Treasury, corruption in public procurement, rising government debt levels, high levels of unemployment, slow economic growth and political infighting in the governing party that have put policy continuity at risk.
The government’s lacklustre approach in dealing with corruption and inefficiency at state-owned entities has also exposed its lack of commitment to tackle the country’s economic woes that has led to consecutive rating downgrades.
Despite the successful launch of the Brics-owned New Development Bank and the proposed Brics ratings agency, these fundamental economic weaknesses remain major concerns that will threaten the economic and political effect of the bloc and its institutions.
Given the magnitude of investors’ perceptual damage from corruption scandals, political turmoil and economic irresponsibility of many of the Brics countries, its institutions are unlikely to gain stakeholders’ trust, rendering them redundant.
Gaining global trust is a function of time, supported by macroeconomic improvements, restoring political certainty and proving continuity of prudent policies. The Brics countries should be able to lead by example.
• Dr Gossel is a senior lecturer in finance at the UCT Graduate School of Business; Misheck Mutize is a lecturer in finance at the GSB.
Please login or register to comment.