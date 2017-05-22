Prevention strategies are vital to universal healthcare coverage success

As efforts to roll out universal healthcare coverage gain momentum, questions remain about how countries with limited resources can achieve the main objectives of providing affordable, equitable access to quality healthcare for all people, reducing out-of-pocket spending and providing financial protection against catastrophic healthcare costs in a sustainable way.

While funding is critical to achieve the coverage, issues such as the escalating burden of noncommunicable diseases, infrastructure challenges and the dire shortage of healthcare providers in developing countries also need to be tackled to reduce costs and ensure the required health services can be delivered.

Based in Dubai, the Abraaj Group has been investing in developing markets for the past two decades, more recently through the $1bn Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund. The fund is focused on improving accessibility, affordability and quality of healthcare services, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and south Asia through investment in healthcare facilities, diagnostics, education and training, via integrated health ecosystems.

Achieving universal health coverage is not just about state support, risk pooling and mandatory contributions. Without the necessary infrastructure and enough healthcare providers, people will be reluctant to contribute towards national healthcare insurance funds because they want appropriate and improved services and treatments for their contributions.