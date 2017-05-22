UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE
Prevention strategies are vital to universal healthcare coverage success
Convincing governments to invest in preventative care rather than spending massive amounts of money on treating preventable conditions could result in significant savings
As efforts to roll out universal healthcare coverage gain momentum, questions remain about how countries with limited resources can achieve the main objectives of providing affordable, equitable access to quality healthcare for all people, reducing out-of-pocket spending and providing financial protection against catastrophic healthcare costs in a sustainable way.
While funding is critical to achieve the coverage, issues such as the escalating burden of noncommunicable diseases, infrastructure challenges and the dire shortage of healthcare providers in developing countries also need to be tackled to reduce costs and ensure the required health services can be delivered.
Based in Dubai, the Abraaj Group has been investing in developing markets for the past two decades, more recently through the $1bn Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund. The fund is focused on improving accessibility, affordability and quality of healthcare services, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and south Asia through investment in healthcare facilities, diagnostics, education and training, via integrated health ecosystems.
Achieving universal health coverage is not just about state support, risk pooling and mandatory contributions. Without the necessary infrastructure and enough healthcare providers, people will be reluctant to contribute towards national healthcare insurance funds because they want appropriate and improved services and treatments for their contributions.
Research being presented at Africa Health has shown that Africa will need to increase its number of doctors by about 50% to deliver universal care.
As 10 times more people die of noncommunicable diseases in low-to middle-income countries per year than from HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, a mind-set shift is needed to divert more money and resources towards prevention to reduce the massive burden these diseases put on health spending.
Owing to the paucity of awareness of these diseases in low-and middle-income countries, people do not realise that 80% of deaths caused by these diseases globally every year occur in developing countries.
In most of these countries, patients have to pay out of pocket for treatment of these conditions with dire financial consequences to them and their families. In Kenya alone, it is estimated that up to 1-million people are pushed below the poverty line as a result of catastrophic health conditions.
Convincing governments to invest in preventative care rather than spending massive amounts of money on treating preventable conditions could result in significant savings, making more money available to improve the quality and delivery of services to more people while also extending coverage by making contributions to health insurance funds more affordable to more people.
But ensuring sufficient funding will require governments to increase the proportion of GDP spent on healthcare. In sub-Saharan Africa, that proportion averages less than 5%, which will probably need to be doubled to extend and improve the delivery of services.
The private sector offers huge opportunities in terms of building and upgrading infrastructure, as well as providing training and education to healthcare providers and patients. In Kenya, for example, where Abraaj has invested millions of dollars in healthcare over the past five years — including in hospitals and clinics — it has also introduced a noncommunicable diseases programme aimed at screening at least 100,000 people by the end of 2017.
The service is provided to patients free of cost and includes collaboration with Kenya’s health ministry to raise awareness and build capacity to identify and treat noncommunicable diseases in government facilities as well as in the community.
While financing mechanisms are important to realise the objectives of universal healthcare coverage, the focus should not be only on putting money in that pot, but also on reducing the size of the pot required to treat patients through interventions aimed at improving health rather than spending exorbitant amounts of money on treating preventable diseases.
• Dr Bennet is the director of healthcare: head of operations, Africa of the Abraaj Group’s Growth Markets Health Fund, and one of the speakers at the Africa Health Exhibition & Congress at Gallagher Estate from June 7—9.
Please login or register to comment.