Liquor rules reflect a state drunk on power, greed and arrogance

Patrons found them cold and unfriendly, preferring illegal shebeens or outdoor sites from which they could easily see the approach of the liquor squad. By 1960, the Malan Commission Report recommended an end to the futility of trying to prohibit the sale of liquor to blacks. Once again, the apartheid government leapt at the revenue opportunity, creating state-owned liquor boards with a monopoly on the sale of township liquor. By 1976, these outlets were as much a target of black anger as many of the other issues.

Since liquor remains such a divisive issue across large swathes of the population, all of the provincial legislatures are happy to use it to garner votes. They do so by drafting laws and regulations that are essentially repressive, trading on the assumption that "controlling" the sale of liquor sets them on the moral high ground. The moment this strategy is challenged, they trot out evidence of the social evils associated with liquor (absenteeism, domestic violence, road carnage) together with the thumbsuck estimates of what this costs the economy.

The implicit message is that but for the liberal distribution of alcohol, all these problems would vanish and the fiscus would save (a much-regurgitated but never substantiated amount of) R37bn — a small trade-off for the R22bn to R25bn in lost taxes.

This approach is not limited to the ANC: the DA-led Western Cape government has its own set of bizarre regulations including one that limits the amount of liquor you can store in your own home without a special licence or transport at any time in your car. The Eastern Cape has already put an end to grocers’ wine licences, thus ending the sale of wine in food stores, and KwaZulu-Natal is to follow suit.