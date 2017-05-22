Four ways to safeguard your investment from catastrophe
Worthy assets, solid sectors, portfolio construction and diversification are keys for success
The primary objective in investing is to deliver the best risk-adjusted returns possible. Since return and risk are two sides of the same coin, an interrogation of one without a full understanding of the other is meaningless (and dangerous). Returns are easy to calculate; risk is an enigma.
In financial theory, risk is typically defined as volatility. This is because our industry is full of highly numerate people — and for the person with a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. Volatility is a number that can be calculated; a hard fact.
In truth, the risk of losing money is often highest at times when volatility is low and complacency abounds. A Minsky moment refers to the risks that bubble under the surface in extended periods of prosperity. In this environment, asset values typically rise. This often leads to increased confidence, which then fuels speculation and increased levels of leverage.
Good recent examples of this include the US housing bubble and the commodity bubble. On both occasions volatility was at historically low levels at a time of great risk (of losing money) to investors.
We define risk as the possibility of permanently losing capital. So how do you measure the risk of losing capital? The bad news is, I do not think one can. My favourite explanation of risk is from market historian Elroy Dimson: "More things can happen than will happen."
While the passing of time may reveal some of the risks that were lurking beneath the surface, we never get to know what all the risks were and how easily they might have come to pass. All we get to know is which of the multiple possible sequences of events that could have played out actually did, and who profited from that.
Risk therefore cannot be quantified because we can’t know the scope of the vast universe of threats to an investment at any given time. This is something to think about in an industry obsessed with performance league tables that tell you exactly what returns were delivered, but nothing about the risk taken to deliver them.
Inadequate risk management should be exposed over meaningful investment periods. It is also often seen at inflection points in major cycles.
For example, high exposure to US financials or commodity stocks in the mid-to late-noughties looked prescient but was subsequently exposed as momentum investing when the cycle turned — with little regard for the risk of losing clients’ money.
We believe our clients are best protected through an investment process that addresses risk throughout:
Strong valuation discipline (that is, paying less for assets than they are intrinsically worth) and a long time horizon. Toge-ther, these are a great defence against the risk of getting sucked in at the top of the cycle when prices are high and the risk of permanent capital loss is pronounced. We only invest in assets that offer a sufficient margin of safety above our estimate of their fair value.
Bias to quality. We demand significantly higher margins of safety for poor-quality companies because high-quality companies generally surprise with their growth over long periods and tend to provide the best downside protection in tough economic times. High-quality companies are more resilient, and often emerge stronger. We will always take a low-risk 30% over a high-risk 50% return. A good example would be gold stocks, which have presented many compelling trading opportunities over the years. We have missed all of them because we fundamentally think they are cyclical, low-return businesses that can always halve just as easily as they can double.
Portfolio construction. Knowing what weighting to give a security is just as important as identifying which securities deserve to make it into the portfolio. We have spent years refining our own proprietary tools to understand overall portfolio positioning, exposure to key risk factors and the risk of unin-tended bets in a portfolio.
Diversification. The "benchmark hugger" who owns everything in the index clearly adds no value and does nothing but "diworsify" (as Warren Buffett put it). However, we believe a diversified portfolio (across sectors, geographies and asset classes) of undervalued assets is the best defence any investor has against an uncertain future and markets that eventually humble us all.
We live by the maxim that it is often what you get wrong, not what you get right, that defines your long-term track record in investments. For this reason, we happily leave return on the table every day in pursuit of achieving robust and anti-fragile portfolios that are the best defence against the uncertain world we live in.
• Leinberger is chief investment officer of Coronation Fund Managers.
