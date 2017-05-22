Four ways to safeguard your investment from catastrophe

While the passing of time may reveal some of the risks that were lurking beneath the surface, we never get to know what all the risks were and how easily they might have come to pass. All we get to know is which of the multiple possible sequences of events that could have played out actually did, and who profited from that.

Risk therefore cannot be quantified because we can’t know the scope of the vast universe of threats to an investment at any given time. This is something to think about in an industry obsessed with performance league tables that tell you exactly what returns were delivered, but nothing about the risk taken to deliver them.

Inadequate risk management should be exposed over meaningful investment periods. It is also often seen at inflection points in major cycles.

For example, high exposure to US financials or commodity stocks in the mid-to late-noughties looked prescient but was subsequently exposed as momentum investing when the cycle turned — with little regard for the risk of losing clients’ money.

We believe our clients are best protected through an investment process that addresses risk throughout:

Strong valuation discipline (that is, paying less for assets than they are intrinsically worth) and a long time horizon. Toge-ther, these are a great defence against the risk of getting sucked in at the top of the cycle when prices are high and the risk of permanent capital loss is pronounced. We only invest in assets that offer a sufficient margin of safety above our estimate of their fair value.

Bias to quality. We demand significantly higher margins of safety for poor-quality companies because high-quality companies generally surprise with their growth over long periods and tend to provide the best downside protection in tough economic times. High-quality companies are more resilient, and often emerge stronger. We will always take a low-risk 30% over a high-risk 50% return. A good example would be gold stocks, which have presented many compelling trading opportunities over the years. We have missed all of them because we fundamentally think they are cyclical, low-return businesses that can always halve just as easily as they can double.