Decolonising Africa’s ‘top-down’ development is essential

With the recognition that a process of decolonisation is a critical part of any African future, the ongoing efforts to develop and reclaim the rightful place of an African world view and identity within the global contestation of ideas and systems, has moved from the abstract production of knowledge to congeal into a fully fledged philosophical, political and economic movement by Africans to re-appropriate control over the right to "define for themselves who they are and who they should be" (Mbeki, 1998), but which right is still broadly defined by the former colonial powers of the West.

With the emergence of an apparent resolution to the last colonial conflict in Southern Africa in the 1990’s and the emergence of Nelson Mandela as a new icon of an "African Renaissance", the dialectical impetus was renewed and most famously elaborated by then deputy president of SA, Thabo Mbeki, through his "I am an African" speech.

The speech laid the conceptual framework for what was later articulated as the African Renaissance and even later as "Africa Rising". This intellectual and popular moment within the African psyche spurred African heads of state to adopt the AMV in 2009.

It was thus underpinned by a continent-wide conversation about how to frame the development of Africa, one which aimed to provide a renewed paradigm "away from a model of extractive resource exploitation based on a high dependency on international export markets".