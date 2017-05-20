Why is the government protecting foreign-owned ArcelorMittal SA?

First, what was discussed during the meeting between the owner of Arcelor and the president, a meeting that caused a total turnaround in the government’s attitude towards a monopolistic Arcelor?

Second, what is the effect of Arcelor’s recent black-empowerment deal on current developments? How do the envisaged safeguard duties fit into the scheme of making Arcelor profitable, even with the burden of its new equity partners? And do the downstream entities have to pay for it?

During prosperous times when steel prices were high, and a lucrative import parity pricing arrangement was in place, instead of investing in a modern mill capable of producing high-quality steel at much cheaper prices, the owners of Arcelor took billions out of the country.

The effect of this is that Arcelor’s antiquated plant produces hot-rolled base steel at $550 a tonne while the world is trading at $460 a tonne. When the price of steel hit rock-bottom at $250 a tonne two years ago, many mills were in trouble globally. Currently, however, at $460 a tonne, modern mills have returned to profitability.

Old-technology mills also use 60% more electricity than modern ones.

These are only some of the factors that make it impossible for Arcelor to be profitable in a modern, global steel environment. However, instead of making itself more profitable, it is given government protection.

This arrangement ensures Arcelor does not need to adapt to what is globally dictated and what the steel downstream sector needs; this arrangement will dictate to the downstream sector how to adapt to the needs of a monopolistic Arcelor.