That base-load electricity needs to be fuel-based is hollow rhetoric

The Department of Energy has already indicated to Parliament that a new IRP will be tabled in August or September. This follows publication of IRP documents last November and a first round of stakeholder consultations.

The requirements for a legitimate process to restart nuclear procurement are such that the outcome of the integrated resource planning process currently under way will have to be the basis for a new ministerial determination. This should serve to raise the profile of the IRP and associated decision-making to its rightful prominence in public debate, and as a meaningful target of mobilisation for a more people-oriented energy plan.

However, it will also encourage the coal industry to intensify its efforts to build as many new plants as possible before the case for phasing out coal-fired generation is accepted more broadly by the investment community and society at large.

The standing determination for procurement of 2,400MW of new coal-fired generation capacity has not been challenged (though the independent power projects proposed to contribute to such capacity are being opposed on the basis of social and environmental impacts). It is highly unlikely that any new ministerial determination will be accepted on the basis of IRP2010, particularly since a national decline in electricity use over recent years means there is surplus generation capacity.

Rather, it is early decommissioning some of Eskom’s worst, old plants that becomes a more pressing decision and a potentially controversial issue for a national electricity plan that is responsive to current realities, as it has to include a retirement schedule for existing capacity.