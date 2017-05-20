Social media platforms are not held to strict regulation, nor, arguably, must they be

This approach is proving to be inadequate as it cannot (nor should it) actively analyse postings of all users on the platform. The delay between publication of the inappropriate content, reporting by another user, the review and its ultimate deletion, however, means that the harm has often been done prior to the removal of the content. Consider, for example, Donald Trump’s infamous Facebook video in which he proposed the barring of Muslims from entering the US, which remained on Facebook despite its violation of Facebook’s user policies.

The issue here, however, is not one of censorship. Revenue on social media is derived from advertising, not from account registration. Site traffic and driving traffic matter. It matters for advertisers and for social media company revenue. Technology enables companies to target specific demographics with adverts that "follow" users based on their information, preferences and search strings, resulting in brands inadvertently showing up alongside questionable content.

Facebook and YouTube have recently been criticised for failing to prevent campaigns by, for example, Nissan, L’Oréal and Sainsbury, from appearing alongside videos amounting to hate speech. Apart from brand reputational risk, this has the unintended effect of the platform deriving revenue from, and assisting, extremists in their publication of hate speech.

While traditional broadcasting is universally held to strict regulation, social media platforms are not, nor arguably, can, or should they be. User generated content changes the rules of the game and the early day debates on regulation have moved on. Yet, a balance is required. The UK proposals suggest that social media platforms need to meet a high public interest and safety standard and should attract liability for the failure of such platforms to expeditiously remove content propagating hate speech.