New union federation risks failure if it ignored a gendered reality

Marked by its refusal to endorse or align itself with any political party, some have called Saftu a militant alternative to union federation Cosatu. Saftu itself claims to be "democratic, worker-controlled, militant, socialist-oriented, internationalist, pan-Africanist from a Marxist perspective, and inspired by the principles of Marxism-Leninism".

Since there is no mention of a feminist perspective, one is left to wonder about Saftu’s gender politics. How different will its gender politics be from Cosatu’s? Will it resemble and reproduce Cosatu’s gender stance, or reject it and take female workers seriously and appreciate the ways in which workplace struggles are gendered? After all, many of the same people who once led the unapologetically macho Cosatu are now leading Saftu. While I appreciate that it is too early to tell, there are some concerning signs from the vision and events that have recently transpired that leave one apprehensive.

Representation

We’ve already seen who the key and influential leaders in the new federation are. At the inaugural congress in April, GroundUp reported the crowds and voting delegates were largely male. Not one of the speakers in the three-day congress was a woman, and out of five people who ran the congress’s proceedings, only one was female. It is therefore not surprising that at the end of the congress only two women were elected to be part of the federation’s six-member executive.

Political and economic issues

Saftu leaders argue they will not be locked in the same (shop-floor) logic as traditional trade unions, which focuses only on wage issues and conditions of work, but will embrace multiple struggles confronting the working-class and the poor. This is evident in the campaigns outlined in its declaration, and its recruitment and organising strategies. But while Saftu tries to address a broad number of issues, it is concerning that its priorities and strategies posit its constituency as gender-neutral at best, or masculine at worst.

For women, the personal is political. This assertion challenges the narrow "political" framework within which most union federations work. The challenges women experience in their daily "personal" lives are the result of systematic, gendered oppressions and massive structural inequalities. To embrace and champion a broad number of struggles, Saftu will have to take seriously the "personal" that is political for female workers.