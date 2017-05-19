Molefe’s R30m more illegal golden handshake than pension payout

When that information came to light a few weeks ago, the minister reportedly told Eskom’s board she found its explanation – that it thought the "pension arrangement" an appropriate reward for good performance — "lacking in legal rationale", particularly as he had already received a generous performance bonus. The board then tried to persuade Molefe to relinquish his claim to the "pension arrangement", and when he refused, it reportedly "rescinded" its "approval" of what it then said had been a request by him for "early retirement".

It also decided that this meant his request was also "rescinded" and he had to return to his post as CEO, which he did on Monday. The minister is reported to have expressed her satisfaction with this plan, saying on the one hand, "there is no other solution than paying Mr Molefe R30m or going to court", and on the other, "I believe that Eskom will benefit from the return to the helm of the man primarily responsible for the company’s turnaround in 2015-16".

In the meantime, the pension fund had reportedly used the R30m to provide the generous benefit to Molefe — not in terms of its rules applicable to benefits payable on early retirement, for which he was not eligible as he was only almost 50 years old, but in terms of its rules applicable to benefits payable on the termination of employment on the grounds of "retrenchment".

But such a benefit is only payable in terms of its rules on the termination of employment due to "a reduction in or reorganisation of staff, or to the abolition of his office or post, or in order to facilitate improvements in efficiency or organisation or to retrenchment generally". None of these circumstances was applicable to Molefe’s departure from Eskom.

There are limited circumstances in which a payment to a departing employee of the state or public entity of more than the remuneration earned by the employee’s past service may be justified and is, thus, lawful. It all depends on whether the reasons given for it were justified by the circumstances in which the decision was made.