INSIGHTS: Trade finance advice from the experts

Coming from a banking background, Lodewyk Meyer, partner at Hogan Lovells SA, says when he initially started focusing on cross-border Africa trade and commodity finance, it was with a view to serving the banking and finance community across Africa, with a particular focus on trade and commodity finance transactions. "At the time few law firms or practitioners in SA saw the opportunity presented by advising clients across borders and most tended to be inwardly focused and South African-centric," Meyer says.

"I saw a gap in the market to establish an Africa practice."

Initially, the focus was on cross-border banking transactions and trade and commodity finance deals.

"The work flowing from SA to Africa was quite limited and there was more work to be done out of London, the Middle East and Asia into Africa.

"This was mainly from financial institutions that made facilities available to traders trading commodities on the African continent and also to other financial institutions, development institutions, governments and emerging African corporations."

The practice also offers advice on English law and one of the partners in the South African team is dual qualified as both an English solicitor and as a South African lawyer.

"We teamed up to offer high quality, cost-effective advice and product and the combination proved an attractive proposition for clients, particularly with those organisations keeping a sharp eye on their costs.

"As a result, we started winning work from developed market competitors and continued to build our practice into Africa from SA," Meyer says.