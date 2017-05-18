Tegeta scandal report gives whiff of global rot in nuclear industry

The Eskom board decision to reappoint Brian Molefe as CEO only days after the explosive findings of the PwC report on the Guptas’ suspect Tegeta deal with Eskom — completed under Molefe’s watch — demonstrates yet again just how much the rot has set in at Eskom and in the government generally.

It is "deals" like this and the almost daily media disclosure of similar suspect tenders and contracts being awarded throughout the country that led the global anticorruption organisation Transparency International to state recently that "in SA, corruption and a lack of accountability are endemic".

This grim state of affairs has alarm bells ringing on the proposed procurement of 960MW of nuclear power that, at an estimated cost of R1-trillion, would be by far the largest procurement in SA’s history.

Strong commitments to clean corporate governance by nuclear vendors should in theory scupper any rent-seeking practices through corruption. But how realistic is this? Transparency International has established a Bribe Payers Index that ranks the likelihood of companies from 28 leading economies winning business abroad by paying bribes. Russia is last on this index — its companies are considered most likely to pay bribes to win foreign contracts.