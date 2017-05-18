OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND
It’s carpe diem time for Malusi Gigaba
Poor Malusi Gigaba. His elevation to the finance ministry was always going to be difficult. But he really needs to seize the moment and make the best of it; he might even surprise himself by pulling it off. The odds are in his favour. To do this, however, he needs to start, urgently, taking advantage of the opportunities and avoiding the sideshows.
It is true that he replaced Pravin Gordhan, whose popularity was approaching that of a rock star prior to his sacking. And, worse, he was appointed by an increasingly unpopular president, Jacob Zuma, whose days in office are rapidly approaching an end. Over the past month, I have watched Gigaba swing from optimism to pessimism and from being confident to being diffident. His post-appointment media conference inspired confidence, mainly because he oozed it himself. This was short-lived though — the first ratings downgrade was announced and the news cycle turned against him.
This negative trend gained traction when big business, still bruised by Gordhan’s dismissal, wouldn’t join him on his trip to the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in April.
Most recently, he has found himself on the defensive; having to defend his appointment of Chris Malikane, the left-wing Wits academic, as his economic adviser. Last Wednesday, he was doing well at his maiden appearance before Parliament’s finance committee until EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu rattled him by asking him questions about his celebrity wife.
Here are some of the opportunities: he owes Lungisa Fuzile, the former director-general at the Treasury and Kenneth Brown, the procurement czar, a debt of gratitude for resigning. There’s no disputing that Fuzile was doing a fine job, but his resignation gives Gigaba a chance to appoint someone he trusts. And, more importantly, someone who — unlike him — is a respected technocrat, to enhance his and his deputy’s lightweight stature.
Brown’s departure opens up another opportunity to reset important relationships between the Treasury on the one hand, and state-owned entities and tender-reliant black business on the other.
Gigaba has been saying he plans to change nothing. For this, he has been praised by those who are benefiting from the status quo
For example, it requires no rocket science to understand that the relationship between the Treasury and Eskom has become so toxic that it’s hard to tell who’s right on the procurement squabbles between the two. An opportunity exists now to fix this. New leadership at Eskom, assuming the current mess is fixed, makes this prospect even more alluring.
It is also an open secret that one of the main reasons a significant section of black business never rushed to support Gordhan in his fight with Zuma was the perception that Brown’s office, which he vacated a few months ago, was designed to frustrate the aspirations of black business, which had enjoyed price preferences for years. Sadly, owing to this hostility, there was little constructive dialogue between the two sides about the real problem of corruption inherent in the state procurement system.
Gigaba’s choice for this position is an opportunity to have this important dialogue.
Since his appointment, Gigaba has been receiving praise for all the wrong reasons. Much of this he has invited himself. He has been telling anyone who cares to listen that he plans to change nothing. For this, he has been praised by those who are benefiting from the status quo, mainly big business.
To suggest that nothing needs changing is not only dangerous, but misleading. Gigaba was appointed to change things. Also, it suggests that the status quo is fine and delivering to everyone.
The status quo is, in fact, unsustainable; it has seen millions of jobs lost (3-million in the recent past) and poverty growing. For its own opportunistic reasons, the government, or the dominant faction within it, has attributed this state of affairs including pedestrian growth rates, to the financial crisis. However, the world will soon observe the 10th anniversary of this crisis, so it can’t still be a valid excuse for our woes.
Many people acknowledge that much needs to change. The disagreement is on what and the pace of this change.
In a rare moment of candour for an ANC politician, former finance minister Mcebisi Jonas accepted before his dismissal that the 1994 model had outlived its usefulness and in his book, Unmasked: Why the ANC Failed to Govern, author Khulu Mbatha reflects on the reasons for this failure.
The ANC failed to implement its plans and policies, a practice that reduces these documents to well-written statements of lofty aspirations. For example, even though Zuma won the battle to have the National Development Plan accepted as ANC policy in 2012, one has yet to see any details of how it will be rolled out to 2030.
Instead of sideshows, Gigaba needs to figure out the detail, scale and the pace of the necessary change and prepare the country and world for its implications.
• Dludlu, a former Sowetan editor, is founder of Orwell Advisory Services.
Please login or register to comment.