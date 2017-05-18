It’s carpe diem time for Malusi Gigaba

Since his appointment, Gigaba has been receiving praise for all the wrong reasons. Much of this he has invited himself. He has been telling anyone who cares to listen that he plans to change nothing. For this, he has been praised by those who are benefiting from the status quo, mainly big business.

To suggest that nothing needs changing is not only dangerous, but misleading. Gigaba was appointed to change things. Also, it suggests that the status quo is fine and delivering to everyone.

The status quo is, in fact, unsustainable; it has seen millions of jobs lost (3-million in the recent past) and poverty growing. For its own opportunistic reasons, the government, or the dominant faction within it, has attributed this state of affairs including pedestrian growth rates, to the financial crisis. However, the world will soon observe the 10th anniversary of this crisis, so it can’t still be a valid excuse for our woes.

Many people acknowledge that much needs to change. The disagreement is on what and the pace of this change.

In a rare moment of candour for an ANC politician, former finance minister Mcebisi Jonas accepted before his dismissal that the 1994 model had outlived its usefulness and in his book, Unmasked: Why the ANC Failed to Govern, author Khulu Mbatha reflects on the reasons for this failure.

The ANC failed to implement its plans and policies, a practice that reduces these documents to well-written statements of lofty aspirations. For example, even though Zuma won the battle to have the National Development Plan accepted as ANC policy in 2012, one has yet to see any details of how it will be rolled out to 2030.

Instead of sideshows, Gigaba needs to figure out the detail, scale and the pace of the necessary change and prepare the country and world for its implications.

• Dludlu, a former Sowetan editor, is founder of Orwell Advisory Services.