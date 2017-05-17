Sorry, Cyril, Marikana apology is not enough
Ramaphosa should be charged under anticorruption act and families of the dead should be fully compensated, writes Peter Alexander
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has "apologised" for his actions in the run-up to the Marikana massacre when police killed 34 striking mineworkers on August 16 2012. His supposed apology during a speech at Rhodes University last week apparently followed advice by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela that he make amends and visit Marikana.
But was it a proper apology?
Ramaphosa only referred to "language" he used in e-mails to fellow Lonmin directors that he said "may have been unfortunate" and "not appropriate".
But, to the best of my knowledge, no one has requested an apology for "language". The concern is about his actions and their relationship to the killings.
Ramaphosa also said it was never his intention to have 34 mineworkers killed, but this again skirts the issue. Nobody suggested he was responsible for the 34 deaths.
The argument is that his intervention made bloodshed more likely and that he might have stopped the killings had he acted differently.
His critics (myself included) are very clear that his failure to insist on negotiations led to the deaths.
Some fact-checking is in order. The evidence at the Farlam commission of inquiry into the massacre showed that Ramaphosa interceded at two specific moments. These need to be separated if his culpability is to be accurately assessed. Of course, he may have been involved on other occasions, but we don’t know about that.
The first intervention was on August 12 2012, when he contacted then police minister Nathi Mthethwa, successfully lobbying him to send more police officers to Marikana.
In his recent apology, Ramaphosa claimed: "Ten workers had been killed and my role was to stop further deaths."
In fact, at the time he spoke to Mthethwa, only two workers, both security guards, had been killed. The commission felt that in contacting the police minister, Ramaphosa had acted responsibly, and this is not an unreasonable conclusion.
The second intervention was on August 15, the day before the massacre. We know about this through the flurry of e-mails Ramaphosa authored and received. These don’t contain any evidence the deputy president was acting benevolently.
By now, there were about 800 police on the ground at Marikana, so no need to lobby for more.
The focus of his new role was to persuade Susan Shabangu, then minister of mineral resources, that the Marikana miners were not engaging in a labour dispute, but "a dastardly criminal act".
The significance of this is that if the conflict could be redefined, decisive police action could be justified. Ramaphosa was opposed to negotiations, which could have prevented further loss of blood. Instead, he supported the position of Lonmin and the South African Police Service, which would inevitably lead to deaths.
No one planned for precisely 34 deaths, but deaths were expected and Ramaphosa’s supposed apology is silent on this.
We don’t know the full extent of Ramaphosa’s knowledge about the operation planned for August 16. But, given his position as a director of Lonmin and willingness to act in its interests, it’s unlikely he was unaware of "the plan" (which included use of lethal force).
Certainly, two of Lonmin’s vice-presidents, Barnard Mokwena and Mark Munroe, were in the loop before the operation got under way. Thus, in my view, there’s a prima facie case for charging them with being accessories to murder.
Would they really have kept Ramaphosa in the dark? One reason we don’t know the answer is that Lonmin’s role was inadequately investigated by the commission. The company’s representatives, including Ramaphosa, only spent short periods at the witness desk.
I believe there’s enough evidence to charge Ramaphosa under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, a possibility flagged at the inquiry by Dali Mpofu, counsel for injured and arrested people.
It’s possible that because he was pushing for a murder charge against Ramaphosa, Mpofu lacked the time to pursue this lesser crime.
In one of his e-mails, Ramaphosa tells his Lonmin colleagues: "Discussion with Minister Susan Shabangu — I called her and told her that her silence and inaction about what is happening at Lonmin was bad for her and the government."
Given that, as acknowledged by the commission, Ramaphosa was a senior member of the governing ANC with enough weight to place pressure on the minister of police, the final words in the statement could be considered a threat.
Whether or not Shabangu was influenced by Ramaphosa is not critical in terms of the law — making the threat (just like offering a bribe) is illegal.
Elsewhere, Ramaphosa seeks to convey that he was a friend of the workers. But as chairman of Lonmin’s transformation committee, he was responsible for the company’s failure to abide by its commitment to build 5,500 houses for employees, completing only three dwellings.
Moreover, he benefited materially from the low wages that were the main grievance raised by the striking workers.
Ramaphosa had been general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers and had played a leading role in talks that brought an end to apartheid. He was a skilled negotiator, perfectly positioned to bring a peaceful settlement to the dispute, but instead, he aligned himself with Lonmin and the police in their attempt to crush the strike using lethal force.
For an apology from Ramaphosa to have credibility, there should be full disclosure of everything he knows. This has not yet happened.
There should also be full compensation paid, without further delay, to miners who were injured or wrongfully arrested and to the families of workers who were killed.
Adequate funding should be provided for investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate into which police officers should be prosecuted for the Marikana massacre deaths.
The police officers whose case files are with the National Prosecuting Authority should be charged and the police commissioner, Riah Phiyega, who was suspended after the commission found she had lied during her testimony, should be dismissed.
The Claassen Inquiry, appointed by President Jacob Zuma, recommended her sacking more than six months ago, yet she continues to collect a large salary more than four years after a massacre in which she played a pivotal part.
Ramaphosa’s "apology" makes one wonder whether he is in denial or just a desperate politician with presidential ambitions. But his expressed regret was dishonest and disingenuous and will not remove the stain Marikana placed on his reputation.
• Alexander is the author of several publications on Marikana, most recently an assessment of the Farlam commission of inquiry published in the Journal of Southern African Studies. This article first appeared on www.theconversation
