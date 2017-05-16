Opinion

THE INSIDER: US eagle that is really a vulture

16 May 2017
The phrase "the Eagle has landed" has taken on a new meaning in the past few days from what it had on July 20 1969. That was the day US astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man to take a moon walk after his spacecraft landed on the Big Cheese.

This time the Eagle is a computer "software vulnerability" that was stolen from the supposedly impregnable US intelligence service and landed on the desktops of about 200,000 computers across the world, carrying with it malware that demands a $300 ransom to unlock encrypted files. Some companies are spending astronomical amounts to resolve the problem.

Microsoft warned that the WannaCry ransomware attack was a wake-up call for users of its Windows operating system to keep their computers up to date with the latest "patches" to fix flaws in the operating system.

After all, it’s not rocket science.

Mum’s love for a son called Kim

Ben Slater, a man and possibly devoted son in central England, pranked his mother by replacing a framed photograph of himself with a portrait of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and hanging it on the wall with the rest of the family photos. He then waited for his mother to freak out. She didn’t.

The ruse finally ended when his brother tweeted more than two weeks later about his mother not spotting the switch. She did notice the tweet, which was clearly more memorable than the dictator’s mugshot. The mother confirmed this when she said if she hadn’t had it pointed out to her, "it could have been up there for years" and she still wouldn’t have had a clue.

This proves what many of us already know: Kim Jong-un has a face only a mother could fail to notice.

