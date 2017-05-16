Raising lending rates 'will not attract new investments'
The Reserve Bank says raising lending rates not viable with SA’s credit rating at junk status and will target inflation instead
On Tuesday, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said raising lending rates would do little to attract new investments to the country after its credit rating was downgraded to junk.
Kganyago, who is due to announce his first rates decision since S&P Global and Fitch cut SA’s credit score to sub-investment grade in April, told online publication The Conversation that the Bank would stick to targeting inflation of 3% to 6%.
"Raising the repo rate by itself will do little to attract new investments," Kganyago was quoted as saying. "But failure to deal with the inflationary consequences of currency depreciation, which pushes up import prices and potentially all prices, will also push up both short-and long-term borrowing costs."
The rand plunged more than 12% in the wake of President Jacob Zuma’s decision, in late March, to recall former finance minister Pravin Gordhan from meetings with investors overseas and then fire him a week later.
Price growth in March slowed to 6.1%. Statistics SA publishes the April CPI on May 24, with a Reuters poll forecasting inflation at 5.6%. In March, the Bank kept rates unchanged for an eighth straight meeting, saying it had reached the end of its tightening cycle, which has seen it raise rates a total of 200 basis points since 2014.
But following the Cabinet reshuffle and downgrades Kganyago said pressure on the rand, and accelerated inflation as investors sold off local assets, could force the regulator to put off cutting rates. The Bank’s policy committee meets for three days, starting on Monday May 22 and is due to announce its rates decision on Thursday.
Forward markets rates on Tuesday were pricing in a 0% chance of a hike next week and a 9% probability of a 25 basis-point cut. For meetings in July and September, markets envisage a 21% and 50% probability of a 25 basis-point hike.
Michelle Wohlberg, fixed income specialist at Rand Merchant Bank, said a rate move in either direction would be "pulling the trigger too quickly", with the Bank likely to consider cutting once SA’s credit rating path was clear: "They’re waiting for things to settle down and for Moody’s to come out with their rating report. And once CPI prints in-line they’ll start thinking about cutting."
Moody’s, which put the country on review for a downgrade after the Cabinet reshuffle, is due to meet local investors and policy-makers this month.
Reuters
