Raising lending rates 'will not attract new investments'

On Tuesday, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said raising lending rates would do little to attract new investments to the country after its credit rating was downgraded to junk.

Kganyago, who is due to announce his first rates decision since S&P Global and Fitch cut SA’s credit score to sub-investment grade in April, told online publication The Conversation that the Bank would stick to targeting inflation of 3% to 6%.

"Raising the repo rate by itself will do little to attract new investments," Kganyago was quoted as saying. "But failure to deal with the inflationary consequences of currency depreciation, which pushes up import prices and potentially all prices, will also push up both short-and long-term borrowing costs."

The rand plunged more than 12% in the wake of President Jacob Zuma’s decision, in late March, to recall former finance minister Pravin Gordhan from meetings with investors overseas and then fire him a week later.

Price growth in March slowed to 6.1%. Statistics SA publishes the April CPI on May 24, with a Reuters poll forecasting inflation at 5.6%. In March, the Bank kept rates unchanged for an eighth straight meeting, saying it had reached the end of its tightening cycle, which has seen it raise rates a total of 200 basis points since 2014.