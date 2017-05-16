The six secrets of Comair’s success
Comair is applying the principles that made its airline business successful to its other ventures, writes CEO Erik Venter
In business, what looks like an overnight success often takes decades to achieve. Comair, for example, has quietly grown from operating a couple of Second World War-era aircraft between Rand Airport in Germiston and Stamford Hill Aerodrome in Durban into a diversified and formidable travel company.
It continues to demand – and reward – leadership, innovation, integrity and a passion for service. How this has been achieved has yielded useful lessons that we continue to apply and that are worth sharing, especially as they have been gleaned in a notoriously tough and unforgiving sector.
First, align your business with the needs of your market. This seems almost too obvious to state, but there is little latitude for error in the airline sector, so a successful business model must be supple enough to accommodate market trends and it must be scalable.
WE SPEND ABOUT 3.6% OF OUR ANNUAL PAYROLL ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF SKILLS AND LEADERSHIP
Comair has achieved this by introducing the principles that drive efficiencies in its airline operations to its other operations. In doing so, it has become a regional market leader in online holidays through its travel brands including the low-cost airline kulula.com.
This has enabled us to become SA’s largest renter of motor vehicles after the insurance sector. We’re also EuropCar’s single biggest customer.
A further example of scalability is our catering business Food Directions, which among other things now supplies its EatRite low-GI range to health shops, dieticians’ practices and Dis-Chem outlets.
Another example is the Comair Training Centre, which offers training to other airlines and, among other entities, to the Indian Air Force.
There are also our slow lounges, which provide comfort and refreshment to local and international passengers.
A second lesson: it’s important to find partners who share your mind-set. We’re now Boeing’s largest customer in SA and we share their affinity for innovation, which has translated to Comair operating southern Africa’s most modern and efficient airline fleet.
Our fleet-replacement strategy is a huge investment and we’re pursuing it, not because it’s nice to operate new aircraft, but because it gives us a competitive advantage. The strategy will be completed in 2021, when we take delivery of the last of eight B737-800 MAX 8 aircraft.
The upgrade will reduce fuel consumption by 33% per passenger and reduce maintenance downtime. Fuel-price increases triggered by the weaker rand will work in our favour because we operate more fuel-efficient aircraft than our competitors.
Another of Comair’s mutu-ally valued and nurtured relationships is the one with British Airways.
In 2016, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of our franchise partnership with British Airways — the British airline’s longest-running partnership.
Fourth: we hire good people and invest in helping them achieve their best.
When he was a youngster, Deen Gielink of Sydenham in Durban watched the movie Top Gun and decided to become a pilot. He was on our inaugural Comair cadet pilot course in 2001 and in 2016 was promoted to Comair chief pilot.
We spend about 3.6% of our annual payroll on the development of skills and leadership. It is that kind of commitment that is needed to tackle the skills shortages in the industry.
A fifth lesson: innovation. Naturally our fleet-replacement strategy is a key component of that, but so is the extensive investment in information technology systems to manage our data and bookings of flights, beds, vehicles and holidays.
This has helped enable us to operate flights within SA, sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean islands, with links to the rest of the world through British Airways.
A sixth and final lesson: defend your corner. We have resorted to legal action on matters such as anticompetitive conduct and skewed reasoning around operating licences.
It is arduous and is also time-consuming, but when you’ve helped build a business without the luxury of bailouts, you protect that business.
While Comair grew up on the mean streets of the airline precinct, the lessons learnt and applied benefit not only our extended and diversified business but the business and leisure travel sector as a whole.
Operating a consistently profitable airline aligns with the government’s objectives of national and regional economic development, all of which requires mobility of people and goods.
Contributing to a strong and competitive airline sector will continue to deliver mutual benefits for our business and its shareholders, our sector and the national and regional economy.
• Venter is CEO of Comair.
