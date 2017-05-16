The six secrets of Comair’s success

Comair has achieved this by introducing the principles that drive efficiencies in its airline operations to its other operations. In doing so, it has become a regional market leader in online holidays through its travel brands including the low-cost airline kulula.com.

This has enabled us to become SA’s largest renter of motor vehicles after the insurance sector. We’re also EuropCar’s single biggest customer.

A further example of scalability is our catering business Food Directions, which among other things now supplies its EatRite low-GI range to health shops, dieticians’ practices and Dis-Chem outlets.

Another example is the Comair Training Centre, which offers training to other airlines and, among other entities, to the Indian Air Force.

There are also our slow lounges, which provide comfort and refreshment to local and international passengers.

A second lesson: it’s important to find partners who share your mind-set. We’re now Boeing’s largest customer in SA and we share their affinity for innovation, which has translated to Comair operating southern Africa’s most modern and efficient airline fleet.

Our fleet-replacement strategy is a huge investment and we’re pursuing it, not because it’s nice to operate new aircraft, but because it gives us a competitive advantage. The strategy will be completed in 2021, when we take delivery of the last of eight B737-800 MAX 8 aircraft.