Africa patients offered online helping hand

Delivering the keynote address, the president of Mauritius who is a renowned biodiversity scientist, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, said: "Africa urgently needs science, technology, and innovation to secure a prosperous, healthy, peaceful, and sustainable future."

A good example of innovation in healthcare is the recently launched ConnectMed, an online medical service in Kenya that is taking e-health services to a new level.

ConnectMed allows patients to access doctors via a video link (such as Skype) on their computers, tablets or smartphones and get prescriptions, sick notes and referrals.

For patients without internet access, the company will be rolling out physical stations with computers in locations such as pharmacies and cyber cafés.

Penetration

This service is a change from what has been available. Initially, due to limited smartphone penetration and internet connectivity, e-start-ups in Africa focused on healthcare-booking platforms and integrated health solutions that refer patients to a network of doctors.

A common trend on the continent has been to follow the blueprint of companies in developed markets such as Babylon Heath, a company in the UK that offers a digital healthcare app via an artificial intelligence powered chatbot.

However, platforms working in developed markets don’t know about African disease. This has seen the launch of start-ups such as Kangpe Health, a mobile app started by a doctor in Nigeria that provides a platform for patients to type in medical questions. Medical staff provide answers or refer the customer to a doctor. Other start-ups such as MedAfrica in Kenya, Matibabu in Uganda, which focuses on malaria, and SA’s Hello Doctor provide similar question-and-answer services.