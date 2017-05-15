Price-to-truth ratio shows India’s banks turning Chinese

The investment metric on which Indian banks appear most eager to ape their Chinese peers is the price-to-truth ratio.

While investors know better than to take the People’s Republic’s published bad-loan ratio of 1.74% at face value, they have been reasonably certain that Indian lenders are more honest, following a 2015 review of asset quality by the central bank.

That belief received a major jolt on Friday. Yes Bank, the country’s seventh-largest lender by market value, said in its annual report that in March 2016 — yes, one year ago — its nonperforming loans were $768m according to a central bank review of asset quality, and not the $117m reported in the company’s audited accounts. Yes shares fell the most in 21 months.

Similar disclosures this month by ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have revealed a combined 57% increase in bad loans from what CEOs and boards at the trio have been telling investors.

India’s supposedly better-run, privately owned banks are not suddenly seized by a desire to make amends for past amnesia. The red-faced admissions are occurring because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 18 said that some lenders’ published financial statements were not depicting a "true and fair view" of their financial position. Starting with this earnings season, the central bank mandated that any hefty divergence in bad debt or loan-loss provisions between what its audit found and what the banks told investors must be revealed in notes to their accounts.