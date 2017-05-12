Abuse of courts or the last line of defence?

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel said in a speech delivered for the Kader Asmal Memorial Lecture last week that merely having courts that jealously guarded constitutional order was inadequate.

"Our courts are the last line of defence. To give life to our constitutional values, we need a legislature and an executive

that will take their mandate seriously," he said.

The next political case the judiciary is going to have to deal with is the application brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) to compel a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Zuma by secret ballot. The application will be heard in the Constitutional Court on Monday.

The UDM approached the court after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete refused to allow the vote on the motion of no confidence to be held by secret ballot.

The DA and EFF tabled the motion after the president’s most recent reshuffle.

ANC MPs will not vote with opposition parties to remove the president, but opposition parties believe that if the vote was held in secret, some of them would "vote with their conscience".

There are many cases involving the executive, state-owned entities and Zuma that the courts are still dealing with.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and lobby group My Vote Counts have approached the Constitutional Court to have Zuma removed from office and for the court to take action against Parliament for its failure to discharge its oversight duties.

The Supreme Court of Appeal still has to deal with the appeal by Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) against having 783 criminal charges against the president reinstated. In April, the Supreme Court of Appeal decided that it would hear Zuma and the NPA’s oral arguments in the application for leave to appeal on the same day.

Zuma and the NPA have until June 5 to file their heads of argument and the DA has until July 3 to file its answering affidavit.

Zuma has also approached the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to have the remedial action in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report taken on judicial review.