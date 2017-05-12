Abuse of courts or the last line of defence?
As the judiciary is asked to make decisions about the nation’s direction, some accuse it of meddling in politics
The judiciary again seems to be playing a central role in protecting democracy and upholding the Constitution — which some critics, especially in the ANC, believe is judicial overreach.
Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ordered President Jacob Zuma to provide all records and reasons for his decision to remove former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.
This followed an application brought by the DA after a late-night cabinet reshuffle sent the country’s financial markets into a tailspin, resulting in a weakened currency and credit-rating downgrades to junk status by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.
The court has been accused of blurring the lines between the state and the judiciary.
ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the party was urging Zuma to appeal against the ruling as it had an element of "judicial overreach", while secretary-general Gwede Mantashe reportedly accused the courts of playing in the political space and therefore setting a bad precedent.
Mantashe told Sowetan that the judiciary was tampering with the powers of the executive and it was embarrassing.
Zuma has asked the DA to provide him with the intelligence report that he allegedly used as a reason to fire Gordhan and Jonas. He is also appealing against the judgment.
Professor of public law at the University of Cape Town Hugh Corder says the courts are not overreaching by playing the important role expected of them by the Constitution.
"It is undesirable for overtly political matters to be taken first to court without attempting to resolve them politically," Corder says.
"However, in the current circumstances and given the recalcitrance of the executive and their repeated resorting to dragging things out through the court structures, it is entirely appropriate that political parties, organs of civil society as well as public-spirited individuals seek the assistance of the courts in order to check unconstitutional and unlawful actions by the executive and sometimes also the legislature."
According to the Constitution, SA’s courts are independent and must apply the law impartially and without fear, favour or prejudice. An order or decision issued by a court also binds all persons and organs of state to which it applies.
Corder says he believes the people criticising the courts for meddling in politics are "deliberately misunderstanding" the role of the courts in a constitutional democracy.
The Law Society of SA condemned the "disturbing personal attack" on Judge Bashier Vally, who ruled against Zuma in the DA’s cabinet reshuffle case.
Mzwanele Manyi, a former government spokesman, said Vally’s ruling indicated there was corruption in the judiciary.
The Law Society said such unwarranted attacks appeared to have the "sole aim of undermining the judiciary".
This is not the first time the judiciary has been accused of overreaching following a politically unfavourable decision by a court.
The accusation also followed the Constitutional Court’s judgment on Nkandla, prompting Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in 2015 to request a meeting with Zuma in a bid to improve relations between the two arms of state.
In the Nkandla judgment, Mogoeng said as he read out the court’s unanimous decision that one of the crucial elements of SA’s constitutional vision was a decisive break from the unchecked abuse of state power and resources that was virtually institutionalised during the apartheid era.
"To achieve this goal, we adopted accountability, the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution as values of our constitutional democracy," Mogoeng said.
"For this reason, public office-bearers ignore their constitutional obligations at their peril. This is so because constitutionalism, accountability and the rule of law constitute the sharp and mighty sword that stands ready to chop the ugly head of impunity off its stiffened neck," he said.
At the time, the government had also ignored an order handed down by the High Court in Pretoria instructing it to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir while he was in SA attending an AU summit.
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel said in a speech delivered for the Kader Asmal Memorial Lecture last week that merely having courts that jealously guarded constitutional order was inadequate.
"Our courts are the last line of defence. To give life to our constitutional values, we need a legislature and an executive
that will take their mandate seriously," he said.
The next political case the judiciary is going to have to deal with is the application brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) to compel a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Zuma by secret ballot. The application will be heard in the Constitutional Court on Monday.
The UDM approached the court after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete refused to allow the vote on the motion of no confidence to be held by secret ballot.
The DA and EFF tabled the motion after the president’s most recent reshuffle.
ANC MPs will not vote with opposition parties to remove the president, but opposition parties believe that if the vote was held in secret, some of them would "vote with their conscience".
There are many cases involving the executive, state-owned entities and Zuma that the courts are still dealing with.
The Helen Suzman Foundation and lobby group My Vote Counts have approached the Constitutional Court to have Zuma removed from office and for the court to take action against Parliament for its failure to discharge its oversight duties.
The Supreme Court of Appeal still has to deal with the appeal by Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) against having 783 criminal charges against the president reinstated. In April, the Supreme Court of Appeal decided that it would hear Zuma and the NPA’s oral arguments in the application for leave to appeal on the same day.
Zuma and the NPA have until June 5 to file their heads of argument and the DA has until July 3 to file its answering affidavit.
Zuma has also approached the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to have the remedial action in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report taken on judicial review.
Madonsela’s report‚ released in 2016‚ found that Zuma might have breached his executive code of ethics and might be conflicted over his son Duduzane’s relationship with the Gupta family. In her remedial action‚ Madonsela directed that a
commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture be conducted and that Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the inquiry.
In another case, Corruption Watch and the Right2Know Campaign are challenging the findings of the Seriti Commission of Inquiry into the arms deal. The commission found no evidence of corruption in the arms deal.
The Sunday Times reported in April that explosive details of how Zuma allegedly tried to cover up his relationship with French company Thales were contained in new papers filed in the High Court in Pretoria.
The details included how the company gave the president hundreds of thousands of rand in cash and treated him to five-star hotel stays and designer clothes, the paper reported.
Another case to keep an eye on is the Constitutional Court’s decision on whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally responsible for the South African Social Security Agency tender fiasco and whether she lied to the court.
Also noteworthy is Gordhan’s application in the High Court in Pretoria against Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments. The former finance minister wants a declaratory order stating that he could not interfere in the relationship between banks and their clients.
